Toddlers are perhaps one of the cutest features Sims 4 has to offer. These pose packs will have your little Sims looking as sweet as ever!

Every Sims fan knows that the community brings with it endless creativity. One of these creative forms of expression that fans often delve into is in-game photography. This usually involves applying shaders or filters, getting good custom content ready so Sims look good, and most importantly posing the Sims so that they fit into whichever scenario the screenshot will depict.

While there is a vast array of pose packs for Simmers to choose from, the market tends to keep its focus on adult Sims. This leaves some players hesitant to use younger Sims for their screenshots or social media stories. Thankfully, there are quite a few good pose packs for toddler Sims out there—albeit seemingly less accessible due to the over-saturation of poses for teens and adults.

We have compiled a list of some of our favorite pose packs for toddlers in the Sims 4 here. Read on to see the best Sims 4 toddler pose packs.

Casteru’s CAS Poses

This pose pack is perhaps one of the best Simmers can download right now for their toddlers. It includes an adorable variety of toddlers posing in various silly positions. If you are looking to take screenshots of your toddler Sims, then this pack includes great starter poses that fit well into pretty much every environment. While some poses are locked to specific scenes (e.g. holiday-themed poses), Casteru’s CAS poses for toddlers are perfect wherever you want to use them in-game. Download them here!

Little Monsters

Toddlers have a certain reputation, and this reputation is not exactly positive at all times. Sometimes, the little ones can be difficult to deal with. Moody, tired, sad, or simply in the midst of an unjustifiable tantrum! If you want to capture these realistic moments by using your toddler Sims, look no further. This pose pack gives small Sims big personality. Download it here if you want to photograph your own little monsters!

Toddler Emotions

Toddlers are people, which means that they experience a pretty wide range of emotions. Sometimes, these emotions are actually even more pronounced in them than they are in adults! This pose pack strives to bring your toddler Sims to life for your screenshots, giving them a variety of moods to put on display. From grumpy toddlers to excited toddlers, it truly covers every emotion you could hope to capture in-game. Be sure to download it here if you want to add a new touch of realism to your Sims’ poses.

Peek-a-Boo

Peek-a-Boo! I see some cute toddler poses. This pack adds a few different poses that put your Sims’ toddlers in absolutely adorable positions for photos. From carefree posing that looks perfect for a dancing-in-the-rain shoot to peace signs, you can pose your toddler Sims in ways that will truly depict how precious they can be. Download it here.

Photoshoot

This pose pack is perfectly named since it is definitely the pack you would want to download if you are looking to do a photoshoot with your toddler Sims. The poses included range from cute to silly, with an abundance of variety for your screenshots. You should definitely give these a look and download them here if you want to see just how cute your Sims can get!

Umbrella

Have you ever felt like singing in the rain? Your Sims can, too, with this pose pack. It gives your toddler Sims adorable umbrellas and puts them in cute poses where they get to fully enjoy the weather. From playing underneath the raindrops to marching while holding their chic umbrellas, your toddler Sims will be making the best of the poor weather in this pose pack. Download it here!

Slides

Nothing quite speaks to children like playing in a playground does. Every kid has their favorite piece of equipment, whether it be the swings or the slides. This pose pack will give some life to your toddler Sims by placing them in fun poses on slides. They will finally look as though they are actually playing. These poses are perfect for photoshoots at the park! Grab the pack here.

Dog and Toddlers

What do children love more than candy or toys? Pets! This pose pack will bring your Sims’ relationships with their pets to life as toddlers are able to sit with their dogs in a variety of cute positions. You can snapshot them while they play with their pups or pet them. If this pack sounds as cute as it looks, grab it here.

My Brothers and Sisters

Relationships between Sims, especially siblings, can sometimes feel a bit stale in the Sims 4. If you want to bring the bond between your toddler Sims to life, check out this pose pack. You can position toddlers with their siblings in adorable poses together, even if the sibling is older. Sometimes, there is nothing quite as precious as the love an older brother and younger sister have for each other as kids! Check it out here.

Birthday

Some of our fondest memories as children include those of our birthday parties. Birthdays are also some of the most fun moments to set up for your Sims. This pose pack will put your toddler Sims in adorable birthday scenarios, ranging from blowing out candles to looking at their present pile. A birthday photoshoot for your Sims’ kids has never been easier. Check out the pose pack here to start partying.

These were just some of the best Sims 4 toddler pose packs. If you want to put your Sims in some cute poses for photoshoots, be sure to download some of these. Even better? All of these pose packs are completely free, so be sure to recommend your favorites and give the creators some love!

