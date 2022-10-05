Marvel Snap’s Strongest Card Finally Gets Nerfed

If you ask any Marvel Snap player what the strongest card in the game is, most of them will likely point to Magik. At 5-cost, 3-power, she doesn’t seem particularly game-breaking. However, her ability allows her to change any location to Limbo, which extends the game by one turn.

Since Marvel Snap matches only go for six turns, adding a surprise turn 7 on turn 6 can really catch your opponent off-guard, allowing you to see their final play and react accordingly. With the latest patch, Magik has finally gotten nerfed, as has Mr. Negative, who already got hit in the last patch.

CARD UPDATES

Bishop : [3/2] -> [3/1]

Developer Comment: Bishop sees a lot of play in a variety of decks as a strong generalist card. We’re hoping that, by nerfing him a bit, other options will be more appealing for players to explore.

Developer Comment: Playing Magik to unexpectedly extend the game on the final turn is a very powerful and game-warping effect, so we are adding this restriction to her in order to tone her down.

Developer Comment: We believe the Magik change will have a big impact on Mr. Negative, but we are also taking a bit more power away from him.

Developer Comment: Nakia’s ability often feels too random to play around effectively. We’re having her buff the two leftmost cards in your hand so players can better plan their play around her.

Developer Comment: Ronan’s ability is very powerful at higher values, so we are reeling his cap in a bit to prevent him from getting out of control.

See the Developer Comment in Location Updates below.

Some locations have also gotten changes, as noted below:

Developer Comment: We have a number of updates to abilities that enact play restrictions to make them check the adjusted Cost of cards in hand rather than their original, base Cost. For example, if your Sentinel costs 4 due to Wave, you can play it at Crimson Cosmos.

Crimson Cosmos: (OLD – 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards can’t be played here.) NEW – Cards that cost 1, 2, or 3 can’t be played here.

(OLD – 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards can’t be played here.) NEW – Cards that cost 1, 2, or 3 can’t be played here. Hellfire Club: (OLD – 1-Cost cards can’t be played here.) NEW – Cards that cost 1 can’t be played here.

(OLD – 1-Cost cards can’t be played here.) NEW – Cards that cost 1 can’t be played here. The Big House: (OLD – 4, 5, and 6-Cost cards can’t be played here.) NEW – Cards that cost 4, 5, or 6 can’t be played here.

Finally, aside from all these balance and location changes, Marvel Snap also finally has an inbox system, and the Variant Rarity system has also been implemented.

Inbox: We’ve added an “Inbox” tab within the News section where you can expect to find messages and upcoming rewards!

We’ve added an “Inbox” tab within the News section where you can expect to find messages and upcoming rewards! Welcome Bundle: Check out the Shop for a featured Welcome Bundle that includes a Captain America Variant Card, Captain America Variant Avatar, plus 700 Gold. (Welcome Bundle can only be purchased once!)

Check out the Shop for a featured Welcome Bundle that includes a Captain America Variant Card, Captain America Variant Avatar, plus 700 Gold. (Welcome Bundle can only be purchased once!) Default FPS is now 30fps – we think that 30fps offers a good balance between fluidity and battery life. If you’d like to change this, you can increase to 60fps in the Settings menu.

– we think that 30fps offers a good balance between fluidity and battery life. If you’d like to change this, you can increase to 60fps in the Settings menu. Variant Rarity System: 75% of existing variants are now labeled as Rare Variants and have had their cost reduced in the Daily Offers Shop from 750G to 700G. Other variants will become Super Rare and will now only be available in the Daily Offers shop for 1200G.

75% of existing variants are now labeled as Rare Variants and have had their cost reduced in the Daily Offers Shop from 750G to 700G. Other variants will become Super Rare and will now only be available in the Daily Offers shop for 1200G. We’ve added 75+ new Rare variants, and 25+ new Super Rare variants!

These are all pretty big changes to help get the game ready for global launch, and it looks like the game might finally be free from the Negative Sera meta, which was largely enabled by both Mr. Negative and Magik.

Marvel Snap is set to launch globally on Oct. 18 for PC and mobile devices.

