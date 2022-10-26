Marvel Snap’s New Bar Sinister Location Is Gonna Be a Cesspool for Green Goblins

Every week, Second Dinner introduces a brand new location in Marvel Snap, and that location becomes the Featured Location for a couple of days. This means that you’ll have a 40% chance of seeing that location in your matches. Sometimes, it’s not that all that impactful, like the Daily Bugle. Other times, it’s completely polarizing, like The Peak.

This week’s Featured Location is Bar Sinister, which has the potential to lean into the polarizing side. The location effect is as follows: When you play a card here, fill this location with copies of it.

It does exactly what you think it does. If you play a Green Goblin there and you have initiative, you’ll send four Green Goblins their way and completely fill the lane. You can also do some pretty nutty things like filling the location with a Patriot, Blue Marvel, or Kazar to really amplify your buffs.

Of course, it’s always possible to counter the location completely with Storm, Scarlet Witch, or Magik as well, if you feel like the location will be more of a hindrance to your current deck.

Marvel Snap is now available for PC and mobile devices.

