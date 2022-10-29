Ashes of Creation Showcases New Gathering System, Physical Falling Trees, & More in Spectacular Video

Screenshot via Intrepid Studios

Intrepid Studios released a new video of its upcoming MMORPG Ashes of Creation, showing more gameplay.

This time around the video focuses on the renewed gathering system coming with Alpha 2 down the line.

We learn that you can chop any tree you want and mine any rock you want, while trees are fully physicalized when they fall. They will interact with the environment and even kick up different particles depending on the seasons, like dust or snow.

You can survey for resources, helping you identify the location of rare ones. You can also find hidden resources on top of unveiling information about them. There is a specific placeable tool to survey and you can expand its range with pylons.

The ecosystem radically influences what can be gathered, and every action can affect the health of the land in positive and negative ways. Of course, Some plants only spawn in certain seasons.

Professions will influence what tools you can use, cooperative gathering (for instance using a two-man saw on a tree), the number of resources yielded, and more. You can also access a resource earlier in its growth if you have progressed far enough in the related profession.

You can check the video out below.

Ashes of Creation is a very promising fantasy MMORPG coming to PC. If you want to hear more, you can check out our hands-on preview from last year.

The game is currently being transitioned to Unreal Engine 5. If you’d like to see more, you can take a good look at the recent videos showcasing seasons and weather, which appear to be another very impressive element of this game, and another showing off ranged attacks, on top of the character creation and desert biome.