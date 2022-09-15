Star Ocean: The Divine Force Reveals Extensive Trailer, Theme Song by HYDE, & Gameplay Aplenty

Image Source: Square Enix

Square Enix had plenty of reveals to share about its upcoming JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force, including the theme song by HYDE.

First of all, we get a new trailer, which showcases the game’s extensive cast and a look at the storytelling, on top of revealing the theme song “Pandora” by ultra-popular rock singer HYDE.

We also get a video message from HYDE himself, as he explains the connection between the game and the song.

Last, but not least, plenty of gameplay has been showcased.

You can check out all the videos below.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases worldwide on October 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

