JRPG Dev Nihon Falcom Increases Financial Results Predictions as Trails Series Has Sold 7 Million Units

Trails and Ys series developer Nihon Falcom announced a revision to its financial results forecast, indicating an increase compared to the previous predictions.

The developer now expects its net sales for the fiscal year ending on September 30 to be 2,480 million yen instead of 2,400 million yen.

Operating profit is expected to be 1,480 million yen instead of 1,200 million yen.

According to the company, pre-orders for the latest game of the Trails series The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin are solid and sales of English-localized games in North America and Europe and Chinese/Korean-localized games for the Asian market are strong.

The smartphone game Ys Online: The Ark of Napishtim is also performing better than expected.

On top of that, the company also announced that the Trails series of JRPG has now shipped over 7 million copies, which is certainly rather flattering for a niche franchise.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin will launch in Japan for PS5 and PS4 on September 29. If you’d like to learn about the game, you can enjoy the opening cutscene, recent gameplay and an English trailer that unfortunately doesn’t indicate an English localization for now, the latest trailer from Japan, another in English, a gallery showing more characters, and another showing even more.

At the moment, this highly-anticipated JRPG has not been announced for the west and the same goes for The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (which has recently been ported to PS5 and PC in Japan).

A while ago, NIS America revealed plans to localize The Legend of Heroes Trails From Zero, The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023. Speaking of Trails from Zero, you can read our review that was published just a few minutes ago.

This means that we’re very unlikely to play Kuro no Kiseki and Kuro no Kiseki II any time soon in English unless a miracle happens.