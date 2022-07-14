The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II Gets New English Trailer as Fans Wait for Localization Announcement

Clouded Leopard released another English trailer of The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II- Crimson Sin, but don’t get too excited.

Today Clouded Leopard Entertainment released another English trailer of The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II- Crimson Sin, but if you think that means it’s coming in English, unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Clouded Leopard Entertainment has the license to localize the latest games of the beloved Trails series for the Asian market in Traditional Chinese and Korean, but not in English.

The publisher is going to release the game for PS5 and PS4 in 2022, but western fans are still going to be left high and dry, unless they happen to understand Chinese or Korean.

That being said, since English is still spoken by many in certain Asian territories, Clouded Leopart also released a trailer in English (as they did with another a few weeks ago), and you can enjoy it below, as long as you can find this cruel tease enjoyable, considering that we’re most likely not going to play the game English for a long while.

Incidentally, the same English trailer deal was done the same back in May for The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki.

The English localization, which is probably going to come from NIS America, still hasn’t even been announced despite the fact that the game is hitting the Japanese and Asian markets this year.

NIS America plans to localize The Legend of Heroes Trails From Zero (which is coming on September 27), The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023, which means that the perspective of playing Kuro no Kiseki and Kuro no Kiseki II in English is unfortunately quite far in the future.