The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II Reveals Plenty of Characters With New Screenshots & Artwork

Nihon Falcom released another gallery of screenshots and artwork of its upcoming Trails JRPG The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin.

We get to see quite a few characters most of which belong to powerful organizations like Ouroboros, the Bracers, the Central Intelligence Division, and Heiyue.

They are René Kincaid, Zin Vathek, Ellroy Harwood, Walter Kron, Lucrezia Isselee, Cao Lee, Gauran, and Ashen Lu.

The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II – Crimson Sin will launch in Japan for PS5 and PS4 on September 29. If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy more recent gameplay and an English trailer that unfortunately doesn’t indicate an English localization for now, the latest trailer from Japan, another in English, and a gallery showing more characters.

At the moment, this highly-anticipated JRPG has not been announced for the west and the same goes for The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki (which has recently been announced for PS5 and PC in Japan).

A while ago, NIS America revealed plans to localize The Legend of Heroes Trails From Zero, The Legend of Heroes Trails to Azure, The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Into Reverie for PS4, Switch, and PC all the way into 2023.

This means that we’re very unlikely to play Kuro no Kiseki and Kuro no Kiseki II any time soon in English unless a miracle happens.