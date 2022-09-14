New Valorant Agent ‘Mage’: All Abilities & Information We Know So Far [UPDATE]

The start of Valorant’s Episode 5 saw the arrival of a brand new map adding to the game called Pearl, and there’s more content on the way in the form of a new Agent. While we’re still a ways off their release at this stage, we’re highlighting everything there is to know so far about Valorant’s Agent 21, codenamed Mage.

New Valorant Agent Leak

Image Source: Reddit user https://www.reddit.com/user/Fun_Professional_480/

Valorant’s upcoming Agent, codenamed Mage, might have had their abilities leaked after an image surfaced over on Reddit, revealing the details of their utility. It should be noted that the image has not been officially recognized by Riot Games and, if it is genuine, the abilities are likely not final and are subject to change. There has, in fact, been a claim made that the image was photoshopped and the abilities entirely fabricated, so take information pertaining to that aspect of this article with a heavy pinch of salt!

New Valorant Agent Codename ‘Mage’

There are precious few details about Mage so far, but one thing we can be pretty sure of is their codename, which was uncovered by well-known Valorant data miner ValorLeaks.

New Agent Codename: Mage | #VALORANT — ValorLeaks | Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) June 24, 2022

The codename is buried within files and folders added to Valorant following the launch of the game’s most recent patch, which obviously lays the groundwork for Mage’s eventual addition to its roster in the future. Don’t expect the Agent to be called Mage, though — this is just a codename, just as Bounty Hunter was Fade’s codename and Sprinter was Neon’s.

What Agent Type Is Mage? Answered

Riot Games has recently confirmed that Mage will be a Controller-type Agent, confirming our earlier suspicions which we had based on the fact that so few had been added to the game since launch.

There are only four controllers in Valorant: Brimstone, Omen, Viper, and Astra. The other Agent-types all have five, and the launch of Astra –the last Controller added to the game– was way back in February of 2021.

Valorant Agent Mage Lore

Image Source: Riot Games via Twinfinite Screen Grab

After the launch of the latest Valorant Public Beta Environment (PBE), we have some lore details about Mage, which have been added to the practice grounds. Taking a look around Brimstone’s office and the area underneath the range, there’s a reference to an individual named Varun Batra, who is a member of a new agency we haven’t heard of before called REALM. Varun Batra is said to be of interest to both the Alpha and Omega worlds (the two worlds in conflict according to Valorant lore).

The name Varun Batra is of Indian origin, so assuming that Varun Batra is Mage’s real name, then it’s highly likely they are from India. I think this would probably make sense given that we know there’s a major Valorant community in India, and we haven’t had an Indian Agent in the game so far.

The folks at Valorant Update have already done some digging on the name Varun Batra and found that there is a similar name that crops up in Hindu mythology — Varuna. Varuna is the god of oceans in Hindu culture, which could possibly mean that Mage has some form of aquatic powers. This would fall in line with the elemental nature of other Agent abilities, such as fire (Phoenix), earth (Sage), and wind (Jett). Water is the only element not in the game so far (even if Sage’s Ice Wall appears as though it is related to water).

Image Source: Riot Games

Update: Riot Games has now all but confirmed Agent 21’s abilities will be water-based, and that their origin will be Indian. This revelation came by way of a new “State of the Agents” developer blog in which senior producer John Goscicki said:

“Aside from Viper, introducing Controllers that can cover large open areas is a blue ocean of opportunity. We’ve let this soak long enough, and Agent 21 is almost ready to go out. I don’t want to flood you with too much information in this blurb here, so I’ll hold off on saying much more. “Jald hi milte hain.”

The article also featured the image above, which depicts an Indian-looking vista, Indian food, and an image of India itself.

Image Source: Riot Games via Twinfinite Screen Grab

Original article continues below.

The above image shows a symbol added to the board just opposite the range in the PBE servers, which some have speculated might also be related to some sort of Hindu symbol. Of course, this could also just be REALM’s symbol, which, as mentioned earlier, is an agency we haven’t heard of before in Valorant.

It’s worth noting that most of the recently added Agents to Valorant’s roster have all had symbols related to them in some way teased ahead of the game’s release, added to areas of existing maps, or other similar teasers.

Finally, if you’re wondering about the image we used for the thumbnail of this article, it’s the player card related to the Glitter skin-line in the latest battle pass. While the appearance of this lady likely doesn’t indicate that of Mage, we think her ethereal look might in some way be a teaser to Mage’s magical abilities.

Possible Valorant Agent Mage Abilities

Following the aforementioned Valorant Agent leak, it is believed Mage may possibly have the following abilities:

Tartarus Pit (Q): EQUIP a Tartarus charger. FIRE to launch a shot that deals some damage and slows players within the zone.

EQUIP a Tartarus charger. FIRE to launch a shot that deals some damage and slows players within the zone. Vision Taker (C): EQUIP a distortion wall launcher. FIRE to create a small line of distortion . Enemies will get briefly blinded if they walk through.

EQUIP a distortion wall launcher. FIRE to create a . Enemies will get briefly blinded if they walk through. Bubble(E): EQUIP bubble and enter into a phased state to place down a bubble by pressing the ability key. Activate to create an impenetrable bubble. Bullets cannot pass through.

EQUIP bubble and enter into a phased state to place down a bubble by pressing the ability key. Activate to create an impenetrable bubble. Bullets cannot pass through. Golem(X): EQUIP the Golem doll. Fire to throw down. All teammates will get a regeneration buff, and enemies will get decay debuff. Lands for a duration or until destroyed by enemies.

Again, these are entirely unconfirmed and might prove inaccurate. Based on the above information, however, the abilities do follow the water-based theme that Riot has now confirmed. Whether or not this is a direct link to the assumptions about Mage’s Indian origin and connection to Hindu mythology remains to be seen.

We’ll be keeping this article updated as we learn more over the coming weeks.

So, speaking of the coming weeks, how long until Agent 21 releases? Well, again, we don’t have official confirmation, but it seems likely that Mage will launch at the start of Act 2.

This is pure speculation, but if we compare the launch of Fracture last year to Chamber’s release date, who was the first Agent added to Valorant after Fracture, it was around 9 weeks. Since Pearl launched in late June, that would mean Act 2’s release would fall roughly 9 weeks after its launch and would follow a similar cadence.

Again, we’ll keep you posted with new information as and when we hear it. For now, that’s everything there is to know about Valorant Agent 21, Mage. For more content on the game, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related pages below.

