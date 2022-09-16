Marvel Snap’s S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. Hydra Event Goes Live, Forcing Players to Pick a Side

Over the past three months that Marvel Snap‘s been in closed beta, developers Second Dinner have launched various small events to encourage players to engage with the game a bit more. The problem with these events, however, was that they were really just glorified leaderboards to see which players could earn the most cubes within a limited period of time.

The latest event, S.H.I.E.L.D. vs. Hydra, is, for the most part, still largely a cube rush event, but with an important twist: players need to pick a side and try to earn enough cubes to come out on top. This simple distinction alone allows players to get more competitive with it, similar to the kind of tribal mentality we see with Splatfests in Splatoon, or the Alliance and the Horde in Warcraft.

There are a few missions to complete within the event that will allow you to gain points for your group, such as earning cubes, upgrading cards and increasing your CL, or playing games with cards associated with either faction. As you accrue more points, you can then invest them into any of three available locations to try to win them over for your faction.

By the end of the event, whichever faction manages to win at least two out of three locations will win the event. The event runs from Sept. 15 to Sept. 28, so players have just under two weeks left to hoard as many points as possible. As expected, Hydra is currently dominating the event as the good guys get crushed.

Marvel Snap is set to launch globally for PC and mobile devices on Oct. 18.

