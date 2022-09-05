God of War Ragnarok Advertise by Rick & Morty in New Hilarious Trailer

Rick & Morty travel to the Nine Realms of God of War Ragnarok in a new trailer.

God of War Ragnarok is just a couple of months away, and Adult Swim released a very special trailer.

The trailer features popular cartoon heroes Rick & Morty as they advertise the upcoming adventure of Kratos and Atreus, and as usual, Morty is in trouble and Rick goes off on a tangent… with the Leviathan Axe.

It’s as hilarious as you expect and you can watch it below.

This is not the first time that we see Rick & Morty advertise consoles and games for PlayStation. You can check out the ad for the PS5 and one for Death Stranding.

God of War Ragnarok will release for PS4 and PS5 on November 9, 2022. It will continue the adventures of Kratos and Atreus following the previous God of War game released in 2018 for PS4 and earlier this year for PC.

If you’d like to see more about the game, you can check out the special editions and enjoy the latest cinematic trailer.

If you’re interested in the previous God of War game, you can check out our review of the PS4 version, followed by the review of the PC version from earlier this year.

If you’re in the mood for another God of War Ragnarok treat, you can check out the impressive sand sculpture created in Taiwan to celebrate the upcoming game.