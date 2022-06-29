Top 5 Best PlayStation Games to Get During the Sci-Fi Sale

It being Wednesday means a new sale has hit the PlayStation Store. Seeing as we’re looking at a sale of over 100 games, there’s a lot to comb through.

To help you organize somewhat, we have collected the best games to pick up while the sale is going. You have until July 14 when the sale ends to pick anything up, and here’s what you should start with.

Resogun

Best Games in the PlayStation Sci-Fi Sale

Original Price: $14.99 – Sale Price: $7.49

If you’ve played Returnal, you’re somewhat familiar with developer Housemarque’s style. However, you might not have known that before hitting it big with the PS5 exclusive, they were most known for terrific twin-stick shooters.

While Resogun isn’t a full twin-stick, it is an excellent horizontal shooter as you travel around a circular space, shooting robots. What’s more, there is even a shipbuilder mechanic so you can fly whatever blocky spaceship you can dream up.

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered

Original Price: $19.99 – Sale Price: $6.99

Are you a fan of WWII strategy games? What if you get to take place in a war in a foreign country that somewhat borrows from WWII? Then Valkyria Chronicles is honestly the right choice. You control a squad of multiple different classes like sniper or infantry that usually have some objective required to gain a foothold on the enemy.

The game’s visuals have a really nice watercolor painting aesthetic. While the combat is something or a standard tactical RPG, the way you aim is over the shoulder and that’s where the action is. If you’ve ever wanted to be able to control a tank and lay waste to infantry soldiers, this is the perfect game for it.

The Surge

Original Price: $14.99 – Sale Price: $4.49

If you’ve already gotten through the monumental Elden Ring but are craving another Souls-like, The Surge might be just the thing. The Surge is set in a giant megacorporation facility that’s been entirely overtaken by rampaging robots and rogue AI. You are trapped and now must have to cut your way through.

Weapons and armor are rarely found. No, for the most part, you will have to cut them off of your enemies with the game’s dismemberment mechanic. Anything you see an enemy has equipped that you want can be yours, you just have to do enough damage to make them vulnerable and then remove the piece you want through the sheer force of cutting. It is probably the best looting mechanic that any Souls-like has presented. All of the game’s DLC is also included in the sale.

Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory

Original Price: $59.99 – Sale Price: $11.99

For too long, Pokemon has been considered the premier monster-catching game. It’s time to catch up with the true king of the ‘Mons with Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory. You play as a hacker that can enter the Digital World. Once inside you can travel around with your partner Digimon and catch new ones as you go.

Seeing as this is Digimon, all evolution is temporary and you can easily de-Digivolve any monster you own to set them up to Digivolve into a different form as you fill out this game’s version of the Pokedex. If you’re not super familiar with Digimon, this is the game to get into the series. Just about every first three forms of a Digimon is incredibly adorable. If you’ve played Pokemon then you will just intuitively know how to play this game.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Digital Deluxe Edition

Original Price: $69.99 – Sale Price: $34.99

If you’re a Marvel fan, and especially a fan of the MCU, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a good buy. For this price, you get both the PS4 and PS5 versions as well as getting to unlock a few Star-Lord outfits early. While these aren’t necessarily the MCU versions you know and love, they are still the Guardians of the Galaxy.

You get to be Star-Lord in this third-person shooter and that has you exploring alien environments and fighting various Guardians of the Galaxy enemies. Plus, you get to fully explore the Guardians’ ship, the Milano.

