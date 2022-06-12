All the News & Trailers of PC Gaming Show 2022

While there is no E3 this year, the PC Gaming Show is still happening, providing plenty of news and trailers for PC gaming enthusiasts.

You can find all the news and trailers revealed at the PC Gaming Show below.

Soulstice

Reply Game Studios and Modus games presented a new trailer of Soulstice also announcing the release date of this coming-of-age fantasy story with fast-paced action.

The game is coming on September 20, 2022 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Rotwood

Klei Entertainment showcased Rotwood, a rogue-like dungeon crawler with super-cute characters.

It’s coming to PC via Steam with no release date announced.

Tactical Breach Wizards

Suspicious Developments revealed a new trailer of Tactical Breach Wizards, a small-scale, turn-based tactics game that lets you play a team of wizards in in modern-ish tactical combat.

It’s coming to PC via Steam “when it’s done.”

The Invincible

Starward Industries showcased the first-ever gameplay of The Invincible, a story-driven adventure set in an unforgiving sci-fi world.

The Invincible is coming in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Endless Dungeon

Amplitude and Sega presented Endless Dungeon and the announcement of the “First Run” OpenDev beta which starts, ahead of its June 30 official launch.

The game is coming to PC and consoles at some point in the future.

F1 Manager 2022

We get to see the gameplay of F1 Manager 2022 by Frontier Developments, showing off management depth that you can expect.

The game is coming on August 25 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

Chivalry II

To celebrate the release on Steam of Chivalry II, we get to see a trailer of the newest update, the Tenosian Invasion.

The game is available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Deceive Inc.

Sweet Bandits Studios presented Deceive Inc, which lets you play as the world’s greatest spies in a tense multiplayer game of subterfuge.

It’s coming for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in early 2023.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

A44 Games and Kepler Interactive released a new trailer of Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, providing another look at the game’s beautiful gameplay.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn will release in early 2023 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, including Game Pass.

The Alters

11 Bit Studios, which you may know for This War of Mine and Frostpunk, presented the first extensive look at The Alters.

The game is coming to PC with no release date announced.

Outriders: Worldslayer Co-Op Trailer

Square Enix and People Can Fly showcased a trailer of the upcoming Outriders expansion Worldslayer, focusing on co-op gameplay.

The game is currently available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Potioncraft

Tinybuild announced that Potioncraft is leaving early access.

Super Animal Royale

Pixile Studios revealed a teaser trailer for Season 4 of the 64-player top-down 2D battle royale game Super Animal Royale.

The season begins on June 28 on every platform with a chip inside.

Nitro Kid

Wildboy Studios and Tinybuild showcased Nitro Kid, a roguelike deckbuilder set in the ‘80s, which lets you fight with a deck of cyber kung-fu moves.

It’s coming to PC via Steam and a demo is available now.

Mahokenshi

Game Source Studio and Iceberg Interactive showcased Mahokenshi, a blend of adventure, strategy, and deckbuilding gameplay.

It’s coming to PC via Steam in 2023.

Killing Floor 2: Tidal Terror

Tripwire Interactive released the next event coming for Killing Floor 2, titled Tidal Terror.

Killing Floor 2 is available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

Shiro Games

Shiro Games showcased its Dune: Spice Wars multiplayer which is coming soon, the upcoming Northgard expansion, the co-op update for Wartales, Abyssals, and Decarnation.

I Am Future

Mandragora and Tinybuild showcased I Am Future, a base-building simulation game set in a ruined city many years after the collapse of civilization.

It’s coming to PC via Steam in 2022.

Great Houses of Calderia

Resistance Games and Firesquid Games provided a gameplay look at Great Houses of Calderia, a grand strategy game that lets you play a dynasty.

It’s coming to PC via Steam in Q3 2022.

Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn

Frontier Developments showcased the new large-scale expansion for its dinosaur management game Jurassic World Evolution 2, Dominion Biosyn.

It’s coming for for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC on June 14.

System Shock

Nightdive studio provided a new look at the upcoming System Shock. If you like a retro shooter with a fresh coat of paint, you can check it out below.

The game will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC with no release date announced.

Falling Frontier

Stutter Fox Studios and Hooded Horse showcased Falling Frontier, an upcoming sci-fi RTS that lets you design your own starships.

It’s coming in 2022 for PC via Steam.

Super People

Wonder People showcased a trailer focusing on the beta of its battle royale game Super People.

The game is currently in beta on PC.

Immortality

Half Mermaid showcased the next game by Sam Barlow, Immortality, which focuses on mysterious film star Marissa Marcel.

It’s coming for PC on July 26.

Nivalis

Ionlands and 505 Games showcased Nivalis, a game in which you can create your own Cyberpunk bar or cub.

It’s coming for PC with no release date announced.

Demonschool

Ysbird Games and Necrosoft games released the first trailer of Demonschool, a colorful tactics RPG with plenty of arcane powers.

It’s coming for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, in 2023.

Scorn

Ebb software introduced a gameplay walkthrough of Scorn narrated by Doug Bradley, showing its creepy environments and more.

Scorn is coming on October 21 for PC and Xbox Series X|S, and Game Pass.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Saber Interactive and Focus Entertainment presented a chat with the developers of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, which is coming for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC at some point in the future.

Agent 64: Spies Never Die

Replicant D6 showcased Agent 64: Spies Never Die, a retro FPS inspired by Golden Eye and similar ild-school shooters.

It’s coming to PC via Steam in 2022.

Deliver Us Mars

Frontier Developments revealed a new trailer of its sci-fi epic Deliver Us Mars, sequel to Deliver Us the Moon.

It will release for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on September 27.

Stormgate

Frost Giant Studios, a team of Blizzard veterans, showcased the first gameplay look at its RTS Stormgate, which is coming in beta in 2023.

It’s being developed in Unreal Engine 5, and it will be free-to-play but not pay-to-win (or so the developers claim).

Laysara: Summit Kingdom

Quite OK Games presented Laysara: Summit Kingdom, a beautiful city builder that prompts you to settle on top of a mountain.

The game is coming in Q1 2023 for PC via Steam.

Frozen Flame

Ravenage and Dreamside provided a gameplay look at Frozen Flame, exploration and survival adventure, set in the dying world of Dragons.

The game is coming to PC via Steam in fall 2022.

Victoria 3

We get to see the first gameplay trailer of the grand strategy game Victoria 3 by Paradox Interactive, which will let you play a nation in a bid to dominate or at least survive during the colonial age.

Victoria 3 is coming to PC at some time in the future.

New Blood Interactive

We get a trailer from the retro shooter magicians at New Blood Interactive, including Amid Evil, Ultrakill Act II, Faith The Unholy Trinity, Fallen Aces, and Dusk HD.

Then, we finally get a look at Gloomwood, which will enter early access on August 16.

Blackfirewall

All in Games and Naraven, a narrative game with a unique setting and colorful inhabitants.

It’s coming in 2022 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Switch.

Norland

Long Jaunt showcased its upcoming medieval kingdom simulator and grand strategy game Norland.

It’s coming in fall 2022 for PC via Steam.

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Mane6 and Modus Games introduced the 3.0 update of the fighting game Them’s Fightin’ Herds, which is currently available for PC.

It’s also coming for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch in Q4, 2022.

Core Keeper DLC Sunken Sea Update

Pugstorm and Fireshine Games showcased the Sunken Sea Biome DLC for Core Keeper, the mining sandbox adventure that challenges players to solve the mystery of the ancient Core.

The update is coming soon to Steam.

Farthest Frontier

Crate Entertainment presented Farthest Frontier, a medieval city builder and farming simulator with extremely detailed systems.

It’s coming in 2022 for PC via Steam.

Synergy

Leikir Studio and Goblinz Publishing showcased Synergy, a survival city builder set in a desolate world.

It’s coming to PC via Steam with no release date announced.

Icarus Styx Map & Missions Pack DLC

RocketWerkz revealed a new trailer of the Styx Map & Missions Pack DLC for its PvE survival game Icarus.

The DLC is free and like the game, it’s available for PC via Steam.