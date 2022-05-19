Marvel Snap Announced for iOS, Android, & PC

Today Marvel announced a brand new game dedicated to its universe, Marvel Snap, a collectible card game for iOS, Android, and PC.

Marvel Snap is coming to iOS, Android, and PC. To be precise, the PC version will be available in early access when the game releases on mobile.

It’s a collectible card game designed to be easy to play and fast to learn, with six-turn matches that last three minutes tip.

The game is developed by Nuverse and Second Dinner and for the moment a firm release date has not been announced.

That being said, signup for a beta test on Android is already available on this page for the following countries: United States, Canada, Philippines, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

Incidentally, if you take part in the closed beta, your progress won’t be lost when the game releases.

Of course, the game is free to play with the inevitable optional microtransactions.

If you’d like to learn more, you can check out an official description below.