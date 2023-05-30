Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Spotting Spot Quest Guide

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After fixing the mini stable in Lookout Landing, you can accept another side quest from Lester. The owner is looking for his missing horse, Spot, who ran away shortly before the stable was completed. Although Lester says the animal should still be nearby, some players may have trouble locating the horse. Luckily, this guide can help you complete the Spotting Spot side quest and acquire a new mount in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Spot Location in Zelda: TOTK

According to Lester, Spot has beige fur and grey dappling, making him stand out from other horses in the wild. He believes his missing animal has wandered somewhere with a nice view, and you may be able to locate him by climbing a tall structure.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As expected, Spot can be found southwest of Lookout Landing near a small forest at Passeri Greenbelt. Although you will find him relaxing with several other wild horses, he will be extremely alert when you get too near. I suggest approaching him wearing Stealth armor or during rainy weather so he won’t easily notice you.

If you don’t enjoy sneaking around, you can also freeze the animal by shooting him with an ice arrow. Just remember to avoid using a powerful bow, or you may accidentally murder Lester’s beloved horse.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Thankfully, you will only consume three-quarters of your stamina wheel to tame the spooked animal. Once he is calm, you can ride back to Lookout Landing mini stable, where Lester has been worrying over Spot.

Besides giving you 50 rupees and a Swift Carrot as thanks, the man will also offer you a chance to keep Spot as your new mount. The horse has four stars for strength, three stars for speed and stamina, and two stars for pull. Although he is not as good as the Royal White Stallion, Spot is still a unique mount that you won’t be able to find in the wild.

That’s everything you need to know to complete the Spotting Spot side quest in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to capture this unique horse, consider reading other Zelda guides on Twinfinite via the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023, and she has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University. She mainly plays Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, Resident Evil 4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. When not playing games, she spends her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts