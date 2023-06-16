Where to Find Selmie in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Hyrule is a massive and untamed continent with various dangers that often prey on weak citizens. While exploring the Hebra Mountains in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you may accidentally stumble upon a man looking for his teacher who has gone missing after an accident. If you want to know where you can find Selmie during the Duchess Who Disappeared side quest, this guide can tell you her exact position.

How to Complete the Duchess Who Disappeared Quest in Zelda: TOTK

You can start the Duchess Who Disappeared side quest by speaking to Fin in the Hebra Mountains (-3524, 3107, 0316). The man will set up a campfire in the open, and you’ll be able to see the smoke from far away. Fin will tell you that he’s looking for Selmie, who has gone missing while shield surfing in the mountains.

The man believes the woman must be near but suspect that she may be in a place where she cannot see the smoke from his campfire. The clue from the game hints that Selmie must be trapped in a nearby cave, and you can find this location by jumping down to the slope west of Fin.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You may also see a Blupee (spirit rabbit that drops Rupees) standing amidst the snow. This creature can usually be found around a cave entrance, which is also true in this instance. Before the animal, you can discover the East Biron Snowshelf Cave at these coordinates: -3563, 3075, 0269.

A wall of breakable rocks will block the tunnel, and you can use Flower Bombs or Yunobo‘s power to clear the path. Inside the cave, you’ll be able to find Selmie, who got stuck after trying to find shelter from a sudden blizzard.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To help the woman exit the tunnel, you must destroy another breakable wall inside the passage. Afterward, you can speak to Selmie again, who will thank you and ask you to talk to her in her cabin (-2961, 3139, 0671). You can reach this location by teleporting to the Mayaumekis shrine and diving down.

At Selmie’s Spot, the woman will give you a Strong Zonaite Shield with 26 points of defense. However, you must have an empty spot in your inventory, or you won’t be able to complete the quest.

That’s the end of our guide on where to find Selmie in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to locate the missing Hylian, consider reading other TOTK articles on Twinfinite via the links below.

