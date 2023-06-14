How to Beat Yunobo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features numerous bosses players can fight to test their combat prowess. Among them is Yunobo, who has been mind controlled by an unknown figure and now become completely hostile against Link. If you need help beating Yunobo in Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can offer you some tips to clear this boss battle.

Zelda: TOTK Yunobo Boss Fight Guide

Before entering the boss arena, I highly suggest purchasing at least one piece of equipment in the Flamebreaker armor set. The temperature inside the cave will be unbearable, and all wooden weapons will be on fire. Once you’re ready, you can enter the YunoboCo HQ and watch the short cutscene where the friendly Goron goes berserk.

Yunobo boss fight is very straightforward since the Goron only has one attack, where he will fold himself into a ball and roll towards you. You want to bait him so he will hit the hard wall and stun himself. When you see stars circling around Yunobo’s head, you can pull out your best weapon to land some damage.

Important warning: Yunobo is invulnerable when he is not staggered! Please do not waste your weapons’ durabilities and arrows by trying to hit him when he’s conscious.

The best strategy is to keep your distance and move out of the way when Yunobo is rolling toward you. Once he’s down, you can get close and use your best melee weapon. However, you can also fuse powerful materials, such as Bomb Flowers, to your arrows and hurt the boss from afar.

You must repeat this process three times until the mask covering Yunobo’s face breaks completely. Do note that the lower his HP is, the faster his attack becomes. Initially, he’ll give you several seconds before he rushes towards you, but near the end of the fight, you won’t get as much time. So keep your eyes wide open!

That’s the end of our guide on how to beat Yunobo in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has other TOTK articles that may help you on your journey to save Hyrule, so be sure to check them out before leaving.

