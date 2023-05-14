Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Mayaumekis Shrine Guide: How to Solve the Puzzle

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

During your adventure with Tulin, you will encounter several shrines on the freezing sky islands. Besides giving you the Light of Blessing, they can also work as checkpoints that save your progress if you fall down or want to leave the area. If you need help solving the Mayaumekis shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, here’s a guide to clear this dungeon.

How to Solve Mayaumekis Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

When you enter the Mayaumekis shrine, your path will be blocked by several thick metal bars. Luckily, the switch is nearby, but it is located inside the other room. The only way to progress is to hit the device using an arrow.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once the gate opens, you can take the stairs and face a Soldier Construct guarding the dungeon. If you are not interested in fighting, you can immediately jump on the boat and launch yourself up to the upper platform, where another ship is docked.

There will be a patrolling boat that will make a circular route around the three top platforms in the shrine. You must wait until the moving ship is nearby before you can propel yourself up using the docked boat. If you can’t quite reach the ship, you can pull out your Paraglider and glide toward the vessel.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While in the air, you can angle yourself to the left and reach a small platform on the edge of the chamber. The treasure chest will contain 10 arrows, which you can use to unlock the final gate. Next, you can jump on the patroling boat again to land on the last big platform where three ships are docked.

Like the entrance gate, the statue room will be locked behind several metal bars that stop your progress. You must use a nearby ship to launch yourself into the air and discover the switch inside the chamber.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When you pull out your bow and aim at the device, time will slow down to a crawl and give you a chance to hit the switch. Be careful not to fall into the abyss on your way down and try to land on a ship. You can now head over to the boat underneath the entrance and propel yourself into the statue chamber.

That is everything you need to know about solving the Mayaumekis shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more Zelda content below, so be sure to check out those articles before leaving.

Related Posts