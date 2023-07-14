What Are Poes for in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

While exploring the dark and mysterious Depths in Tears of the Kingdom, you will encounter glowing lost spirits called Poes. You can find hundreds of them in the underground area, and many new players may wonder how to use these strange objects. Luckily for you, we have made this guide that will teach you everything you need to know about Poes.

How to Use Poes in Zelda: TOTK

Since Poes are lost souls who fail to reach the afterlife, you must give them to the Bargainer Statues, who will help them return without prejudice. There are seven in total, but the first one can be easily found in the Lookout Landing near Josha. The first time you speak to the stone golem, it will ask you to bring the Poes you’ve collected in exchange for rare items.

Initially, you will only get limited types of objects to purchase, but you can unlock more items by discovering more Bargainer Statues in the Depths. You can also ask for hints about another stone golem’s location by offering 100 Poes to the Bargainer Statue in the Lookout Landing.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Here’s the list of items you can purchase from all Bargainer Statues:

Dark Clump: 10 Poes

Bomb Flower: 16 Poes

Muddle Bud: 16 Poes

Puffshroom: 16 Poes

Dark Hood: 300 Poes

Dark Tunic: 150 Poes

Dark Trousers: 200 Poes

Hood of the Depths: 300 Poes

Tunic of the Depths: 150 Poes

Gaiters of the Depths: 200 Poes

Tunic of Memories: 400 Poes

Do note that you must visit Bargainer Statues in the Depths to purchase rare weapons or legendary gear. The easiest one to access is located in the Great Abandoned Mine, where you obtain the Autobuild ability. However, unlike other Bargainer Statues, you must complete A Call From the Depths side quest and return the golem’s four missing eyes to awaken the statue.

Besides Poes, Tears of the Kingdom also features another collectible item called Bubbul Gems. You can obtain these rare objects by shooting Bubbulfrogs and then trade them with Koltin to obtain special gear, such as Mystic Robe!