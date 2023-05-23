Soryotanog Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While exploring Gerudo Town, you’ll notice a shrine above the desert area that can provide you with the standard Light of Blessing. It is also an excellent fast travel point to reach this settlement, as it can be challenging to survive through the scorching sandstorm environment. So, if you want to collect a few goodies and establish a more accessible traveling system, we’ll show you how to solve the Soryotanog shrine puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom.

Soryotanog Shrine Puzzle Solution in TOTK

The Soryotanog shrine is in the Gerudo region at the coordinates ‘-3831, -2915, 0044.’

If you need help reaching this location, you can check out our How to Get Into Gerudo Town guide to find the set pathway. Once there, players can spot the shrine above the settlement, and they can perform Ascend to get there at a faster rate. Keep in mind that you will need your paraglider to obtain one of the chests inside the shrine.

You can uncover a chest with a key in the first area of the Soryotanog shrine by grabbing a fan on the right and using it to blow away the sand. The item should be under the last pile, and you can open it to obtain a Small Key for the Shrine of Light doorway.

Players can use the key on the green door on the right side to open the following room. However, since the rest of the quest involves a few puzzles, we’ll go over them in this step-by-step guide:

Carry the fan over to the next location. Turn right and use the fan to get rid of the pile of sand. Go through the hidden tunnel with the fan and repeat the same method. Defeat the Construct to claim the Fan Guster. The weapon will unleash a wind attack to help you with the following puzzles. Place the fan near the edge and paraglide with the wind to reach the second floor. Hit the sand debris with the Fan Guster and open the chest to get a pack of arrows. Return to the previous room. Ascend to the top floor. Get rid of the piles of sand with the Fan Guster. You may need to attack the circular platform to activate it. Grab the item from the sand to direct the light to the next area. Go back to the previous room. Hit the pile of sand to uncover the other object. Use Ultrahand to position the light on the polygon until it turns green.

Once players correctly position the beam of light, they will unlock the final door with the Light of Blessing prize. You can also quickly travel to this location to skip over the dangerous expedition of Gerudo’s sandstorm.

That covers everything you need to know about the Soryotanog shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. For more Legend of Zelda content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the Mayatat shrine puzzle solution.

