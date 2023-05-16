Sitsum Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

During your journey toward the Death Mountain summit, you will encounter the Sitsum shrine underneath one of your stops. You just need to jump off the platform, and you should be able to land on the ledge where the dungeon is located. If you need help finding the hidden chest or clearing the Sitsum shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can offer you some pointers.

The main key to clearing the Sitsum shrine is to control various Zonai vehicles inside the dungeon. The first one you can ride is a car-like vessel that you must use to cross the lava. Although there will be some splashes, Link will not get hurt, and you can safely make your way to the next area.

Once you take a turn, you will be greeted with a junction. The path ahead of you will bring you to a large platform where you can find a locked room containing the hidden chest. Luckily, the ball that unlocks the gate can be found by turning right.

It will be located on a small ledge on your right side, but don’t get too distracted because this road will lead to a drop that will kill you. You can pull back your Left Thumb Stick to stop the car and use Ultrahand to take the ball.

Afterward, you can drive backward using the Left Thumb Stick again and reach the big platform at the junction. Once you drop the ball on the correct spot, the gate will open, and you can claim the Mighty Construct Bow inside the chest.

Finally, you can go to the left path (now your right) by climbing a short ladder and jumping off the platform. A Soldier Construct will patrol the area, and you must defeat it so it won’t bother you when you’re constructing.

After you beat the enemy, you can turn your attention to the vehicles around you. In order to reach the statue, you must cross the abyss using a Wing vehicle equipped with two Fans. However, you need to attach a Steering device first, and you can get one by removing it from a nearby car.

Once everything is ready, you can jump on the Wing and glide toward the statue platform. Since the vehicle will automatically angle downward, you must pull back the Left Thumb Stick so the Wing will ascend. It will take some maneuvering to reach the statue, but you should have enough energy to land on the platform even if you haven’t increased your battery.

That is everything you need to know about solving the Sitsum shrine puzzle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more Zelda content you can check out below. So, consider reading them first before you leave to clear this dungeon.

