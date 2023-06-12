Minetak Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Minetak Shrine in Zelda: TOTK can be a bit of a doozy if you don’t come prepared. It’s another one of those shrines that makes the journey part of the puzzle as opposed to the shrine itself. Rather than scour the lands of Hyrule for its location, here’s where to find and how to solve the Minetak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Minetak Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Minetak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is located in the Deplian Badlands, north of the Great Hyrule Forest. The quickest route is by way of the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower, but let’s prepare first.

Bring the right equipment. The Minetak Shrine is located deep in a pitch black cave, full of Horriblins and Like Like. Bring a few good weapons, a mining hammer, and plenty of Brightbloom Seeds. Enter the Deplian Badlands Cave. Paraglide from Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower to the Deplian Badlands in the north. When you see the den of Bokoblins, you’re in the right place. Opposite of the den is the entrance to the cave. First, take the path on the right. When you enter the cave, you’ll see two paths. Go right, but stick to the left wall, and you’ll come across a small cave room with a Bubbulfrog. Backtrack to the start of the cave. Take the path on the left. From the start of the cave, take the left path this time. You’ll come to a large room with two exits. Take the exit on the left. Turn right to find the shrine. The left exit takes you to two more paths. The left path is a dead end with a Like Like; the right path will take you straight to the Minetak Shrine. The Light of Blessing awaits you, along with a Big Battery in the reward chest.

That’s all there is to solving the Minetak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. I highly suggest sticking around to collect the various ore veins as well as a couple chests guarded by Horriblins and Like Like. With that said and done, you can dive into more related content using the links below!

