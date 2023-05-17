Kisinona Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Wind Power trial features a tricky puzzle requiring players to use fans to unlock a blocked doorway. Luckily, the challenge can be completed in a few steps using the Ultrahand ability and the paraglider. So, if you want to check this location off the list, here’s how to solve the Kisinona shrine puzzle in Tears of the Kingdom.

Kisinona Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Kisinona shrine is in-between Cephla Lake and Lake Ferona in the Eldin region. You can find the entrance at the coordinates ‘2566, 1245, 0173.’

Once inside, you’ll immediately notice the chest on the left side of the room. To reach it, players can grab one of the fans and place it near there to glide up with their paraglider. You’ll be rewarded the Mighty Construct Bow with a significant attack increase compared to the standard version.

Next, you can place the two nearby fans on the sides of the circular object, causing it to spin around after you hit it. Keep in mind that the fans need to be attached in the opposite direction, with one facing toward the locked doorway and the other to the entrance.

With the object set in motion, the door to the Light of Blessing will be unlocked, and you can decide if you want to use it for Link’s stamina or health. Players can also check out the Foothill Stable nearby to rest up or begin the quest to find the Fierce Deity Armor set in a cave.

So there you have it; this is how to complete the Kisinona shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. For more help, you can check out our Ekochiu shrine guide or explore the relevant links below for additional Legend of Zelda content.

