Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is filled to the brim with all manner of adventures that players everywhere have been immersing themselves within. Of course, among the countless things to do in Hyrule, one of the most important is obtaining the best gear to face off against powerful foes, and look good while doing it. One of the most popular sets so far, for many reasons, is the Fierce Deity Armor. If you’re wondering how to acquire it, here is our guide for how to get Fierce Deity Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Why is Fierce Deity Armor So Popular in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom?

Before you set out on a journey to obtain all of the pieces of the Fierce Deity Armor, you may be wondering exactly what makes it such a fan favorite thus far.

First off, aside from its delightfully mythical appearance, it actually serves as an homage to the ending of Majora’s Mask, a title in the Zelda franchise that is considered sacred among fans. The item description says it all:

“Legend has it this armor once belonged to the hero of a world in which the moon threatened to fall. When you wear it, you feel a fierce, godlike power flow through you.”

It’s also exceptionally strong on top of that. Each piece of the set you equip will provide a boost to your attack power, and wearing all of them together will give another additional boost to those stats. That’s not including the sword, which is very strong on its own.

So really, there’s little reason not to seek this coveted armor set to add to your Hylian wardrobe.

How to Obtain the Fierce Deity Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

There are actually two ways to get the Fierce Deity Armor set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The first is by scanning the Majora’s Mask Amiibo collectible. Doing so will provide you with a variety of mushroom items as well as a chest that has a randomized chance at one of the pieces of the armor set, including the sword. This can save you the trouble of tracking down at least one of the pieces in-game.

Side note, you also can get the Majora’s Mask fabric for your Paraglider from this.

Also, in the event that you need to replace any parts of the armor set, after scanning the Amiibo, it will become available from the Bargainer Statue in Lookout Landing for 400 Poes each.

The second way to get the Fierce Deity Armor is embarking on the somewhat extensive, multi-part quest across the surface of Hyrule. Trust us though, it’ll be worth it.

Begin With Misko’s Treasure: The Fierce Deity at Cephla Lake Cave

To start this epic quest, head to Cephla Lake Cave just west of Cephla Lake (2606, 1305, 0150).

The easiest way to get there is by fast traveling to the nearby Kisinona Shrine and then heading north. Near the cave you’ll find a campfire and two brothers named Prissen and Dak, who are trying to figure out how to get to Misko’s treasure hidden inside.

Upon making your way in, you’ll soon realize what they’re talking about. The cave is filled with numerous different chests, most of them only containing a single green rupee.

To find the one that holds the armor, you’ll want to head back out towards the campsite and befriend the dog lingering nearby by feeding it. It will then lead you back inside to the correct chest where the true reward lies.

Luckily, the chest containing the armor piece never changes location. Use the image above as a point of reference for the correct chest if you’d rather skip the dog tracking process. Simply use the flower towards the back as a means of direction, then use your Ultrahand to yank the chest out of the ground.

When you open it, you’ll find a pair of Ember Trousers, one of the many treasures hidden by legendary thief Misko. The brothers approach and congratulate you on your success, before noticing what looks like a note in a bottle that will trigger the first official quest for the Fierce Deity Armor set.

The note in question gives vague hints of the locations of three powerful pieces of armor, and implores the player to return to the cave after obtaining all of them.

Where to Find the Fierce Deity Mask

The Fierce Deity Mask will be found in a cave underneath Skull Lake in the northern area of Akkala, as seen above. Fast traveling to the Kamatukis Shrine will get you closest to Skull Lake. However, the entrance you need to take to enter the cave itself is atop a towering pillar in the lake, protruding from the skull’s “left eye”.

To get to it, either you need to build a machine that can lift you high enough into the air, or head to the Kimayat Shrine near Gut Check Rock and paraglide over to the pillar. Once you reach it, take a breath and jump down into the hole.

Upon reaching the bottom you land in a pool of water. Make your way through the cave until you reach a wall that can be broken with a hammer or any kind of explosive. Along the way you’ll face a few skeletal enemies, and once you reach the giant cavern where the shrine containing the chest is, you’ll encounter a Stalnox boss. Either defeat it or slip by it and make your way to the shrine to claim your reward, the Fierce Deity Mask.

Where to Find the Fierce Deity Armor

The Fierce Deity Armor will be found down in the South Akkala Plains, in the Akkala Citadel Ruins as seen above. If you’ve activated it, you can fast travel to the Domizuin Shrine to get there quickest.

Once there, make your way into the ruins and look for the main building. The hole entrance to the chamber containing the chest will be on the southwestern corner. You can use these coordinates to help find it (3284, 1493, 0414), as it can be hard to see if it’s nighttime.

Make your way down into the crawlspace until you see a hole in the floor. Jump down it to find another shrine where the chest containing the Fierce Deity Armor is.

Where to Find the Fierce Deity Boots

The third and last piece of armor in the Fierce Deity set will be found southwest of Lookout Landing in Hyrule Field, near Mount Daphnes. Fast travel to Susuyai Shrine and then climb the hill to your west. At the top you’ll find a lake with a giant tree stump in the middle of it. A hole in the middle of the stump marks the entrance to the cave you seek.

To reach it, use the long wood bridge that connects to the stump. Make your way down the hole into the Ancient Tree Stump Cave. Fight your way through a few monsters within, such as a Bubbulfrog hiding on the ceiling, until you find an opening in the far back wall covered by thick vines. Use fire or your sword to make quick work of the obstruction and find the shrine on the other side, with the chest as well. Open it to claim the Fierce Deity Boots.

Head Back to Cephla Lake Cave and Claim the Fierce Deity Sword

After claiming the entire Fierce Deity Armor set, you’ll recall that Misko’s note told you to return to the Cephla Lake Cave. If you’re wondering why you need to, well, you’ll need the Fierce Deity Sword to truly complete your new, powerful look.

Upon returning to the cave, make sure you have the full Fierce Deity armor set equipped. A secret passage will reveal itself, which contains the final shrine with the final chest containing the Fierce Deity Sword. Another note in a bottle from Misko also sits beside the chest, congratulating you on finding the entire set.

That concludes our guide for how to get Fierce Deity Armor Set in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We hope that you find this helpful in acquiring this popular gear set. Let us know what your favorite armor or weapon is in the game so far.

