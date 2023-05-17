Is There a Fishing Rod in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Image Source: Nintendo

Fishing has been a recurring pastime in Zelda games for a while. From Link’s Awakening to Twilight Princess to Majora’s Mask, there’s been a Fishing Pole for Link to find to help him catch those slippery critters. While exploring the vast lands of Hyrule in Nintendo’s latest installment, many folks out there may be wondering is there a Fishing Rod in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? With that in mind, let’s get started!

Is There a Fishing Pole in TotK?

Long story short, no, there is not a Fishing Pole in the game. Much like its 2017 predecessor, fishing in Tears of the Kingdom is a little more “hands on” than simply casting your rod. In short, if you were looking forward to doing a spot of fishing in Nintendo’s latest epic adventure, you’ll likely be left a wee bit disappointed.

How to Catch a Fish in TotK

Instead of using a rod to catch fish, you’ll need to get a little inventive with the way you bag those scaly little fellas. Essentially, there are three ways to catch fish in Tears of the Kingdom:

Swim out into the water and catch the fish with your bare hands.

Use a Bow and Arrow to shoot the fish from afar, and then collect it.

Do a spot of blast fishing by throwing Bombs into the water — not exactly ethical, but it works!

What Do Fish Do?

There are many different types of fish in Tears of the Kingdom. Each fish makes for a useful ingredient that can be used to cook a variety of dishes in the game. These can provide temporary buffs like increased damage or increased armor, for instance. In addition, fish can also be eaten on the fly, which heals Link slightly.

And with that, we come to the end of our guide on whether or not there is a Fishing Pole in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more, here’s how to get Ancient Arowana and how to find Hearty Truffles. Otherwise, feel free to peruse our further coverage down below.

