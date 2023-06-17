How to make Carrot Cake in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an overwhelming variety of different dishes that can be created. However, recipes are often very tricky to discover and remember, including the Carrot Cake dish. Don’t worry though, we’ve covered exactly how to make this dish and where to source the needed Materials for cooking it below.

Carrot Cake Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Carrot Cake is a recipe involving four different ingredients that you will need to purchase or forage from the wilderness of Hyrule. These ingredients are listed below to help you with your meal prep and scavenging plans:

Tabantha Wheat

Goat Butter

Cane Sugar

Endura Carrot or Swift Carrot

These ingredients are sourced from multiple places throughout Hyrule, so to help you best come up with a plan to get them as quickly and efficiently as possible, here are the locations in which you can purchase each Material or find it in the wilderness:

Tabantha Wheat can be purchased from the General Goods Store in Gerudo Town.

can be purchased from the You can also obtain Tabantha Wheat throughout the wilderness of the Tabantha Region by cutting down long grass that has not been covered in snow. For more specifics on how to farm bulk quantities of this Material, check out our complete guide for how to obtain Tabantha Wheat.

throughout the wilderness of the by cutting down long grass that has not been covered in snow. For more specifics on how to farm bulk quantities of this Material, check out our complete guide for how to obtain Tabantha Wheat. Goat Butter can be purchased from the General Goods Stores located in Haterno Village, Kakariko Village, or Rito Village.

can be purchased from the Cane Sugar can be purchased from the General Goods Stores located in Goron City, Rito Village, or Korok Forest.

can be purchased from the Endura Carrots can most commonly be found at Satori Mountain (-2280, -0402, 0399) .

can most commonly be found at Satori Mountain . Swift Carrots can be purchased from the General Goods Stores located in Kakariko Village or Haterno Village.

Depending on which Carrot ingredient you use in your Carrot Cake dish, it will also grant a status condition upon consumption rewarding Link with a temporary boost to his movement speed (Swift Carrot), or Stamina (Endura Carrot). However, you can also choose to use both carrots in the same dish to create a basic version of the dish, as combining two Materials that grant bonus conditions while cooking results in the two effects cancelling each other out.

How to Make Carrot Cake in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Before putting on an apron and chef’s hat, Link will first need to locate or build a suitable Cooking Pot to allow him to cook dishes. To build a Cooking Pot, you will need to ignite a bundle of wood to create a campfire, and then place a Zonai Pot over top, which will create a functioning Cooking Pot no matter where you are in the wilderness of Hyrule.

There are also a few areas, such as various locations of shelter or enemy campgrounds that will have Cooking Pots laying around. If you find one of these, you’ll usually need to light the flame again with use of a Flint or Fire Weapon, so make sure you keep this in mind.

However, if you’d prefer to skip the hassle of locating or building your own Cooking Pot, then simply head over to Lookout Landing’s Skyview Tower through fast travel, and climb down into the underground bunker of Lookout Landing. Here you’ll find a cooking pot that Link can use whenever you’d like.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got a suitable cooking station set up, you can go ahead and open up Link’s inventory by pressing the + button on your controller or Joy-con. Now use the L and R buttons to scroll over to the materials tab, and select and hold the needed ingredients from the recipe mentioned earlier in this guide.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Once you’re holding all of the required components of the dish, press B to back out of Link’s inventory, and walk up to the Cooking Pot. As you approach, you will notice a ‘cook’ prompt appear on the screen, so press A to confirm this prompt.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

This will make Link drop the ingredients in the pot and begin whipping up a Carrot Cake for himself. Now all you’ll need to do is simply wait a few seconds and watch your ingredients bounce around in the pot while a short cooking animation plays.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After jus a few seconds your recipe will be complete, granting you with either 1x Hasty Carrot Cake (Swift Carrot), 1x Enduring Carrot Cake (Endura Carrot), or 1x Carrot Cake (both Swift Carrot + Endura Carrot)

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now that you’re a master of the Carrot Cake Recipe, why not make the most of the rest of your Materials and become the Gordon Ramsey of Hyrule by cooking up some more dishes to restore hearts of health during combat? Or if you’re in need of an extra boost to help you get the edge over powerful enemies, you may want to try your hand at crafting some elixirs to grant helpful bonus conditions and effects.

