How to Get Tabantha Wheat in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom there is a huge assortment of different items and Materials that you can discover, collect, and store in your inventory. These Materials come in handy for cooking various dishes or producing Elixirs to restore Link’s health or grant special perks. However, these Materials aren’t always the easiest to find, as the world of Hyrule is so massive. If you’re wondering where to find Tabantha Wheat in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we have all the information you’ll need down below.

Where to Find Tabantha Wheat in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The easiest way to obtain Tabantha Wheat in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is by purchasing it from the General Goods Store in Gerudo Town, where it is available for 12 Rupees a piece. However, this store can run out of stock for Tabantha Wheat, so it’s always helpful to know how to forage your own if you’re in need of bulk quantity.

Hence the name, it makes sense that Tabantha Wheat is located in the Tabantha Frontier of Western Hyrule. You can find Tabantha Wheat in this region by cutting down long patches of grass that have not been covered in snow. However, it’s not guaranteed that you’ll find one with every patch of grass you destroy, so it may take you a while until you manage to harvest some for yourself.

One particular spot that seems to be particularly good for farming Tabantha Wheat is in the area surrounding Bareeda Naag Shrine, around where the Hinox is located. There is plenty of long grass that you can cut with your Sword, so go ahead and start swinging to farm for Tabantha Wheat!

What to Do With Tabantha Wheat in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Explained

Tabantha Wheat can be used to cook a large variety of dishes, mostly consisting of Breads, Pies, and Stews. You can cook dishes with your Tabantha Wheat by simply heading over to any Cooking pot, or first making one for yourself by cutting some wood, making and lighting a fire, then placing a Zonai Pot on top.

Once you have your Cooking Pot, simply head to your inventory and select the combination of ingredients you’d like to use in your recipe. Once you have these selected, walk up to your Cooking Pot and drop your combination of ingredients inside, then just wait a couple of seconds until your dish is produced.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Tabintha Wheat in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

