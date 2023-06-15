How to Get Zant’s Helmet in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a new massive area called the Depths that holds many interesting objects and locations. Among them is the unique Zant’s Helmet that the villain from Twilight Princess wore. If you want to know how to obtain this gear, you’ve come to the right place because this guide can tell you its exact location.

Zelda: TOTK Zant’s Helmet Location

Zant’s Helmet is located in the Scorching Coliseum in Eldin Canyon Depths (2183, 3200, -0791). You can reach this area by jumping into Death Mountain Chasm and landing near the Fire Temple. Another entrance is through the Akkala House of Bones, where you can obtain the Biggoron’s Sword that the Hero of Time wielded.

Since the temperature in this zone is burning hot, you must equip at least one gear from the Flamebreaker armor set. You also want to bring metal weapons that will not burn as you travel close to the scorching lava inside Death Mountain.

Like other Coliseums in the Depths, you must defeat five waves of enemies to unlock the chest at the center of the arena. Luckily, the Scorching Coliseum only holds a bunch of Gloom-Wreathed Moblins that will attack you in groups. Here’s the list of monsters you must face:

First wave: two Red Mobilns.

Second wave: two Blue Moblins.

Third wave: two Black Moblins.

Fourth wave: Silver Moblin.

Fifth wave: Red Moblin, Blue Moblin, Black Moblin, and Silver Moblin.

Once all opponents are dead, the gloom surrounding the chest will dissipate, allowing you to claim Zant’s Helmet. This gear has three points of base defense and a unique Unfreezable buff that prevents Link from being turned into an ice statue.

That’s everything you need to know about Zant’s Helmet location in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to find this special gear in TOTK, consider checking out other articles on Twinfinite via the links below.

