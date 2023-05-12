Did Link Lose His Arm in Tears of the Kingdom? Explained

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you’ve played Legend of Zelda, you’ll notice that the main protagonist’s arm in the latest installment looks significantly different in appearance. As a result, some fans wonder, did Link lose his arm in Tears of the Kingdom? Here’s everything you need to know about this new development.

***Warning: Light Story Spoilers for the Beginning of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom***

What Happened to Link’s Arm in Tears of the Kingdom?

At the beginning of Tears of the Kingdom, Link fights to protect Zelda from the Demon King, as it unleashes a dark power against her. In doing so, he loses his arm to save her but instantly regains a new one through Rauru, the Source of the Right Arm. Although it may seem like it is only damaged, Rauru confirms that the body part was lost when he states, “Your arm, however, was beyond saving. I had to replace it, lest the injury endanger you further.”

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Due to the weak state of the arm, Link must unlock its lost abilities with sacred light, which can be found in shrines. One of the first skills you can discover is the Ultrahand, a talent that allows Link to grab, move, rotate, and stick objects together. You’ll need this to solve the Tears of the Kingdom’s complex puzzles, especially with the initial shrine you’ll come across.

Even if Link has lost a limb, the arm still works the same as before, and you can freely use it to slash and slice your enemies, as well as climb the game’s vast terrain. Players will also unlock new abilities as time passes, maximizing the character’s performance for their journey.

That does it for our guide on whether or not Link loses his arm in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our explanation of the Blood Moon.

Related Posts