What is the Blood Moon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Explained

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there is an odd phenomenon known as the Blood Moon. This is an in-game event that will trigger every so often during your playthrough. If you’re wondering what the Blood Moon is, when to expect it, and what it does, we’ve got all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about what the Blood Moon is in Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Get a Blood Moon in Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the Blood Moon / Red Moon is an in-game event that triggers at midnight every seven in-game days or around every three hours of real playtime. During the Blood Moon event, a cutscene will trigger and show the moon and sky turning a bright crimson red, and many enemy creatures being reborn and returning to inhabit the world.

When the Blood Moon occurs in your game, any creatures that you’ve defeated along the way during your adventure as Link will respawn, allowing you to seek them out and defeat them again if you wish to do so. This is quite useful if you’re looking to grind for specific resources that are dropped as a result of defeating an enemy.

Passing the time also help you skip ahead and get closer to the next Blood Moon event. You can pass the time at any campfire, fire pit, or Inn to help speed up the clock and get closer to the next Blood Moon. The Blood Moon will also occur at exactly 12:00 AM in-game time, so remember to keep an eye on the time located in the bottom right hand of your screen.

