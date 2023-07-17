How to Get & Use Goron Spice in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Goron Spice is a secret Goron seasoning that has been passed down for generations. Unlike most ingredients, you can only get this item from certain merchants in Tears of the Kingdom. Luckily, Goron Spice is quite easy to find, and you don’t need to go to a random isolated location in Hyrule to grab one.

Zelda: TOTK Goron Spice Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can purchase Goron Spice from the General Store in Goron City for 16 Rupees (1675, 2455, 0384). However, a traveling merchant named Yammo also sells this rare ingredient, and they usually stay near the Tabantha Great Bridge in Hyrule Ridge (-2914, 0554, 0169). I prefer to visit the General Store since I don’t have to run around searching for a man in the middle of nowhere.

You can only purchase three bottles of Goron Spice at a time before the shop needs to restock. If you need more, I suggest teleporting to the Lookout Landing, sleeping for several days on the bed in the Underground Shelter, and returning to the General Store.

Goron Spice Recipes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Like other edible items, you can use Goron Spice as a cooking material. There are numerous dishes you can make, but here are some recipes you can try:

Vegetable Curry Vegetable Goron Spice Hylian Rice

Gourmet Meat Curry Raw Meat Hylian Rice Goron Spice

Crab Stir Fry Goron Spice Crab

Monster Curry Monster Extract Hylian Rice Goron Spice

Mushroom Sauté Mushroom Goron Spice

Spiced Meat Skewer Raw Meat Goron Spice



Although Goron Spice is a good ingredient to make various dishes in Tears of the Kingdom, Hearty Radish is still the best item to use when cooking. This rare fruit can fully restore your health and even add some temporary extra Hearts when cooked, making it a valuable ingredient during the end game.