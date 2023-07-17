How to Get to Goron City in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Goron City is one of a handful of settlements scattered throughout Hyrule in Tears of the Kingdom. Since the game does not mark the location of any points of interest before you discover them, some players may have issues finding the home of the Gorons. Luckily for you, we have made this guide that will help you locate and enter Goron City in no time!

Zelda: TOTK Goron City Location

You can reach Goron City by following the northeast road from the Lookout Landing. On your journey, you will discover several Shrines of Light, such as the Yamiyo shrine and the Jojon shrine. After passing two bridges, you will stumble on the Woodland stable and the Ekochiu shrine.

If you look east from the stable, you will see the Eldin Canyon Skyview Tower on top of a mountain. I highly suggest visiting the structure to unlock the Eldin region on your map. Should you go to the Skyview Tower, you can launch yourself into the air and glide north to finally reach Goron City (1739, 2487, 0417).

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The first time you visit this village, you will notice the strange state of the young Gorons, who are mindlessly eating Marbled Rock Roasts. In fact, if you approach the city from the road, you will be accosted by two men, Bayge and Heehl, who will try to force you to sell all your ores for three Rupees. However, a traveling Gerudo merchant will intervene and scare them away.

Speaking to Ramella will trigger the Amber Dealer side quest, where you can sell 10 Ambers for 200 Rupees. Anyway, you won’t get bothered by mind-controlled Gorons again during your stay at Goron City, and you can freely explore the area. I highly recommend visiting the clothing shop to purchase the Flamebreaker armor set, which you need to survive the hellish temperature inside the caves and Death Mountain.

Besides Goron City, you can also visit other villages in Tears of the Kingdom. I suggest going to Kakariko Village since you can buy the useful Stealth armor set to help you catch those skittish horses and slippery insects.