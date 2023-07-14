Where Is Kakariko Village in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Answered

Kakariko Village is the home of the Sheikah tribe and one of several major settlements in Tears of the Kingdom. After the Upheaval, the place experienced some major changes, and players may want to visit this location to check up on old friends, such as Paya. If you need help locating Kakariko Village, you’ve come to the right place because we can tell you how to reach this settlement!

Zelda: TOTK Kakariko Village Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Kakariko Village can be found northeast of the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in the West Necluda region (1770, -1051, 0166). If you haven’t unlocked the map, you can reach this area by following the southeast road from the Lookout Landing. You will eventually cross a bridge and encounter the Wetland Stable and the Tukarok shrine.

If you keep following the road southeast, you will discover another Shrine of Light, the Morok shrine. Afterward, you only need to walk a bit more until you finally reach Kakariko Village. While you’re in the settlement, don’t forget to activate the Makasura shrine so you can instantly fast-travel to the village in the future.

If you’ve played Breath of the Wild, you may already notice the massive change during Link’s absence. Several ancient Ring Ruins have fallen on the settlement, one being strictly off-limits. Should you try approaching this Ring Ruin, a researcher will order you to go away, saying that Princess Zelda has ordered everyone to not approach this area.

While in Kakariko Village, I highly recommend visiting the clothing shop to grab the Stealth armor set. Unfortunately, it is very expensive, with each piece of gear costing 5,000 Rupees! Luckily, you can drop the price by speaking to a woman named Lasli and completing the Gloom-Borne Illness side quest.

Now that you’ve found Kakariko Village, you may consider discovering another nearby settlement in Tears of the Kingdom. Hateno Village is also located in the southeastern part of Hyrule, and you may want to visit this settlement to help with the mayoral election!