How to Get to Lake Saria in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Lost Woods is one of the most mysterious places in Hyrule, and you can easily get lost in this area if you are not careful. Besides visiting the Korok Forest, you can also discover other interesting spots hidden beneath the thick fog. If you want to know how you can reach Lake Saria in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, we can help you get to this location quickly.

Zelda: TOTK Lake Saria Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In order to reach Lake Saria, you must first unlock the Ninjis shrine south of the Korok Forest. Unfortunately, you cannot get to this area by walking from the Deku Tree since the shrine is completely surrounded by thick fog. The only entrance is through the sky, and you must teleport to the Simosiwak shrine in North Hyrule Sky Archipelago and dive down.

Once you have landed and activated the teleportation point, you can start walking toward Lake Saria. Like other areas in the Lost Woods, the ever-present mist will cover your surroundings, and you must use the glowing Silent Shrooms as your guide.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

These plants will grow around and inside numerous laughing trees, and they will lead you through a meandering path toward Lake Saria. You may lose your way several times since the fog is so thick that it sometimes prevents you from seeing the next Silent Shroom.

In fact, it took me four attempts before I finally managed to reach Lake Saria. If you get lost in the mist, just fast-travel back to the Ninjis shrine and try again.

When you reach Lake Saria, you will discover a small island with a single tree in the middle of the pond. Inside the laughing tree’s mouth, you will find a chest containing a Forest Dweller’s Bow, which only has 15 base attacks but can shoot five arrows at once. Various plants also grow on the island, and you can pick them up as extra rewards.

That’s the end of our guide on how to get to Lake Saria in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Before leaving to find this location, consider reading other TOTK articles on Twinfinite through the links below.

About the author

Gabriela Jessica Gabriela has been a Freelance Writer for Twinfinite since 2023. She mainly covers Genshin Impact but also enjoys trying out new games. Her favorite are Stardew Valley, RDR2, The Witcher 3, RE4 Remake, Cyberpunk 2077, and TOTK. Gabriela has a BA in English Literature from Ma Chung University and loves to spend her time reading novels and manga/anime. More Stories by Gabriela Jessica

Related Posts