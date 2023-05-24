Simosiwak Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s more to the skies of Hyrule than a few floating islands. Several shrines can be uncovered by poking around up there, like the Simosiwak Shrine. However, it isn’t immediately noticeable because it’s hidden. Here’s where to find and how to solve the Simosiwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Simosiwak Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

As with many shrines in Zelda: TOTK, the Simosiwak Shrine is only accessible from the sky. The easiest way is from unlocking and using the Thyphlo Ruins Skyview Tower to reach the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago.

Reach the sky island above Bravery Island. See the spiraling stone structure in the distance? The island way at the top is your target. There are plenty of parts around the North Hyrule Sky Archipelago to make flying machines. Interact with the shrine statue. At the center is a stone statue, which you can interact with. To open Simosiwak Shrine, you’ll have to dive through every green ring that appears, all the way down to Bravery Island below. Enter the Simosiwak Shrine. It’s pretty dark in the shrine. Once you’re inside, grab the Wooden Stick and two shields fused with flashlights. Use them sparingly; they do not last long. Defeat all the constructs inside. You’ll come across several hostile constructs as you move forward. They glow in the dark, so they won’t be able to sneak up on you. If you want access to the Shrine of Light, defeat two construct soldiers and a construct captain. Collect your loot. After the door opens, don’t forget to collect Bright Elixir in the chest (there isn’t a hidden chest), and your Light of Blessing.

Now that you know how to solve the Simosiwak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, mind sticking around a bit longer? There’s another challenge on Bravery Island that nets you a piece of the Glide armor set. If you already have it, then take a look at other guides we have for TOTK here at Twinfinite.

