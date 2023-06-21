How to Get Korok Mask in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Korok Mask is a useful headgear that can help players hunt all Korok Seeds in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Anytime you are near a mischievous forest spirit, the mask will shake like a leaf in the wind, alerting you to its presence. Similar to many other pieces of equipment, the Korok Mask can be found in the massive underground area called the Depths. Since it can take a long time to locate this gear by yourself, we have created this guide to help you acquire this essential equipment.

Zelda: TOTK Korok Mask Location

You can obtain the Korok Mask from the Forest Coliseum in Great Hyrule Forest Depths (-0072, 2497, -0622). The fastest way to reach this location from the Surface is to jump into the Minshi Wood Chasm north of the Ekochiu shrine (1063, 1655, 0167).

Once you’re in the Depths, you must head northwest until you reach the Korok Groove. If you try to ascend from the platform near Rikonasum Lightroot, you can enter the Korok Forest, which has become inaccessible after the Deku Tree corruption.

However, to obtain the Korok Mask, you must continue walking until you find the Ramobnukas Lighroot underneath the Sakunbomar shrine. You may also discover a trail of Mighty Bananas nearby that will lead you to your destination.

When you enter the Forest Coliseum, the gate will close down on you, and two Yiga Footsoldiers will appear. After dishing out some insults, the Yiga Clan members will release a Black Hinox from its cage, and you must defeat the monster to unlock the treasure chest.

Now that you have the Korok Mask in your inventory, you can try acquiring other great headgear in Tears of the Kingdom. You can head over to the Floating Coliseum to obtain the iconic Majora’s Mask and visit the Lone Island Coliseum to get Midna’s Helmet!

