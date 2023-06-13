How to Get Midna’s Helmet in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can obtain all sorts of cool gear by exploring the massive world of Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For Twilight Princess fans, you may be elated to know that you can actually get Midna’s Helmet in this game. It requires a bit of effort to reach the chest, but this guide can tell you the best path to take!

Zelda: TOTK Midna’s Helmet Location

You can obtain Midna’s Helmet by clearing the Lone Island Coliseum in Necluda Sea Depths. Unlike other areas in the Depths, you cannot reach this place by walking from other parts of the underground. The only viable entrance is through Eventide Island Chasm (4507, -3459, -0008), located in the southeast corner of the map.

You can reach Eventide Island by building a plane and launching off from the Cape Cales cliff. Unlike in Breath of the Wild, you won’t get pulled into a challenge when stepping on the island, but you can get a side quest by speaking to a man named Sesami.

Once you’re in the Depths, you can head over to the Ni-iraram Lightroot at 4640, -3703, -0506. When the whole zone is lit up, you’ll be able to see the Lone Island Coliseum, where the chest containing Midna’s Helmet rests.

The process to obtain this gear is similar to Majora’s Mask, and you must defeat five waves of enemies that will come out of the gates in the Coliseum. Luckily, you don’t have to beat any Lynel and will only face various Bokoblins, with the strongest ones being silver-colored.

Once you’ve defeated all opponents, the malice surrounding the chest will dissipate, allowing you to unlock it. Midna’s Helmet is quite worthwhile to acquire since it has seven points of defense and offers a Gloom Resistance buff.

That’s everything you need to know about getting Midna’s Helmet in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Twinfinite has more guides for TOTK that you may be interested in reading before leaving, so be sure to check them out!

