How to Get Ancient Blade in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

Despite its moniker, the Ancient Blade in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is actually not usable as a blade. Its short length inhibits its use as a sword so they’re instead attached to arrows to deal extra damage. Here’s how to get the Ancient Blade in Zelda: TOTK.

Ancient Blade Location & Unlock in Zelda: TOTK

Some weapons, like the infamous Master Sword, tie into TOTK’s narrative. Others, like the Dusk Claymore, simply require players to visit one location and acquire it.

Thankfully, the Ancient Blade fits into the latter category. In fact, because they cannot be used as a sword, you can purchase multiple at once. There’s also a way to unlock it via an amiibo, which we’ll run through below as well.

For most players though, the Ancient Blades are best acquired from the NPC seller at Spirit Temple. This is the fifth temple players will unlock as they make their way through TOTK’s main story, so you may need to progress to this point. The Spirit Temple is located in the southeast region of the Depths. Its precise location is at the following coordinates: 1402, -3213, -0597. They will cost 50 Zoanite per blade.

It’s also worth nothing here that they’re also found in Treasure Chests across Hyrule. This is not a reliable method to acquire them, with other items far more common.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Another guaranteed way of getting the Ancient Blade is to use an amiibo. These are real-life figurines that players can link to their Switch and get in-game rewards as a result. For the Ancient Blades, players need to purchase the Archer Link amiibo, which was originally released with BOTW.

The Blade itself is deadly in combat, provided you can aim arrows accurately. It’s described as: An ancient dagger-like blade. It’s too small to wield as a weapon, but it can be used as an arrowhead.

They are guaranteed one-hit items but they can only be used once, so wield them wisely.

That’s everything to know about getting Ancient Blades in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For everything else TOTK, including how to get Oil Jars and Frox Fangs, stay with us right here.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts