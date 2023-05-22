How to Get Dusk Claymore in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo

As has been the case with past Zelda iterations, there’s a wealth of weapons, armor and items for players to uncover in Tears of the Kingdom. In the former category, one of the most powerful swords is the Dusk Claymore. But how does it work and how do you get it in Zelda: TOTK?

How to Find the Dusk Claymore Sword in Zelda: TOTK

Where fans of other gaming titles may expect a placeable explosive device, a claymore is a type of broadsword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Specifically, the Dusk Claymore is a two-handed sword that offers its user a base power of 34 and base durability of 50. It’s one of the stronger weapons and well worth investing the time to acquire.

While other weapons – like the infamous Master Sword – tie into TOTK’s overarching narrative, the Dusk Claymore is accessible to players visiting one fixed location. There is another way to earn it (more on that later) but, for most, it’s a case of visiting a Treasure Chest just north of Thyphlo Ruins in the northern Great Hyrule Forest.

Visit the island on the lake, where the Ruins are, then work your way just north and you’ll find the Chest that houses the Dusk Claymore.

There is a second way to get the Dusk Claymore and this is to purchase the Ganondorf amiibo from the Super Smash Bros series. Like other amiibo, you can link your purchase to your copy of Zelda and unlock rewards.

The Dusk Claymore’s description in-game reads: A slender claymore thought to have been handed down to the kingdom of Hyrule ages ago. The blade shines with a holy luster.

That’s everything to know about getting the Dusk Claymore in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For all the latest on TOTK, including how to get the Dusk Bow, stick with us right here.

