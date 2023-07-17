How to Complete Hidden Treasure at Lizard Lakes in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

After saving Goron City and defeating the Marbled Gohma boss, you can accept the Hidden Treasure at Lizard Lakes side quest by speaking to Bludo in Tears of the Kingdom. The elder Goron will share an old rhyme that tells the location of a secret treasure located near Death Mountain. Since the hints are vague, we can help you find the hidden cave and obtain the Vah Rudania Divine Helm!

How to Get Vah Rudania Divine Helm in Zelda: TOTK

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Vah Rudania Divine Helm is hidden inside the Lizard’s Burrow in the Eldin Canyon region (2197, 3094, 0401). You can reach this area by teleporting to the Sibajitak shrine and heading southwest until you find a blocked cave entrance.

If you’ve unlocked the Eldin region map, you will see two lakes shaped like lizards on the north side of Death Moutain. The Lizard’s Burrow can be found between the two hot springs, and you only need to use Yunobo’s Sage power to destroy the boulders blocking the entrance.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Unlike other caves in the Eldin region, the temperature will remain normal, so you don’t need to equip the Flamebreaker armor set or drink a Fireproof elixir. You will discover the treasure chest containing the Vah Rudania Divine Helm on a raised platform at the center of a hot spring.

If you have the Daruk amiibo, you can get this headgear early by selecting the amiibo option in the radial menu and scanning the figurine using your controller. While this helmet only offers 2 points of defense, it also gives the Flame Guard buff and increases Yunobo’s attack power. As a plus, your Goron companion will even don the same equipment whenever Link wears the Sage of Fire’s headgear.

Besides the Vah Rudania Divine Helm, you can acquire other Sage helmets in Tears of the Kingdom. For example, you can get the Vah Ruta Divine Helm by completing the Secret Treasure Under the Great Fish side quest.