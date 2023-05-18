Sibajitak Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Shrines are insanely cool with how they are all so vastly different. Some shrines are combat, and others provide a protracted puzzle with many steps. At the same time, others give you just one thing to solve before you can collect your reward and go. This is one of the latter instances, but it’s a really neat puzzle. Here’s our full walkthrough for the Sibajitak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Sibajitak Shrine Walkthrough

You will find the Sibjitak shrine in the northeast of the map, only a little ways ahead of the Marakuguc shrine at coordinates 2399, 3274, 0402.

The only part of this dungeon is a spinning tower split into three sections with sides you can clearly use Ascend to get up through. As you might have guessed, the trick with this will be to use Recall and line up the sides.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It likely won’t be perfect because Rewind doesn’t let you stop on a dime to fine-tune. However, as long as they line up something close to the screenshot below, you will be able to use Ascend and reach the top without any trouble.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To get to the shrine chest, you will have to fall from the very top onto the quarter circle grate below and then jump and glide onto the level below that. This might take a couple of tries, but nothing is keeping you from taking as much time as you need. Inside the chest, you will find a 10-strength Strong Zonaite Longsword.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You will have to drop down entirely and use Ascend to get back up; otherwise, there’s no way to return to the top. Once you have returned to the top, stand on the protruding part, and wait for it to spin around to solid ground before jumping off. Now you can collect your Light of Blessing and exit.

That’s all there is to this Sibajitak shrine walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more shrine guides and general tips, check out our links below.

