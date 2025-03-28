Schedule 1 Mods: How to Install & the 5 Best to Download

Players can customize their Schedule 1 experience through mods. Here's how to install them and some of the best options currently available.

Schedule 1 has made a huge splash on the Steam charts, with tens of thousands of players diving into the chaotic, highly-entertaining indie title. Players embark on a journey in which they start from nothing and work their way towards creating a drug empire despite threats from law enforcement and the cartel. Players can enhance this experience with a variety of different mods that are already available. This Schedule 1 mods guide runs you through everything you need to know about the installation process and our top 5 picks.

How to Install Mods For Schedule 1

Image Source: TVGS

To install mods for Schedule 1, you first need to head over to the game page on Nexus Mods. This is a great source for mod downloads for hundreds of games. Once here, you can browse the list of options and click on any mods that stand out for them.

Each mod page has an orange ‘Manual Download’ button on the banner that you can press to download the file.

When it comes to specifics regarding the pathing of where to place your downloaded mod files, each mod will have information outlined in the description for where to put them and any additional requirements or mods that must be downloaded for them to function properly. Once you have mods downloaded, you can then use MelonLoader to load, disable, and manage them all in one place.

Using MelonLoader Mod Manager

The process can be summarized as:

Download MelonLoader. Install MelonLoader and select Schedule 1 through Steam or manually. Drag the mod files you download from Nexus Mods into the folder that MelonLoader creates.

Best Schedule 1 Mods

Image Source: TVGS

MultiplayerPlus (FullGame) : This mod enables you to have even more fun with a larger group of friends or community members, increasing the number of players from four to 20.

: This mod enables you to have even more fun with a larger group of friends or community members, increasing the number of players from four to 20. Increased Stack Limit : This mod overrides all items in the game to have a maximum stack limit of 60, including items with a limit of one. This enables you to manage your items and stacks much more efficiently.

: This mod overrides all items in the game to have a maximum stack limit of 60, including items with a limit of one. This enables you to manage your items and stacks much more efficiently. Autosave: The Autosave mod is a brilliant addition for any forgetful gamer who falls victim to manual save features. This handy mod will automatically save your progress every five minutes.

Instant Mixing: Instant Mixing removes the wait time when mixing different ingredients and products.

Movement Boost: Enhances your movement speed to allow for more quick and efficient exploration.

Success Rate Mod: Sets the success rate of customer transactions to 100%+.

