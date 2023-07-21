Can You Control Horses in Sims 4 Horse Ranch? Answered

The Sims series allows you to control many unique characters, including toddlers, teens, adults, and elders. However, the game has a few restrictions on various town residents, prohibiting players from selecting an activity for this member. In this guide, we’ll discuss whether or not horses can be controlled in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch to give you a better of what to expect from the expansion pack.

Are Horses Controllable in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch?

Like The Sims 4: Cats and Dogs, you can’t control your horse in the Horse Ranch expansion pack. That means your Sims will need to care for these animals by keeping track of their basic needs. Fortunately, players can immediately see the current status of their companion by hovering over them or looking at the color of their icon on the bottom left side of the screen (green means good and red indicates an uncomfortable state.)

Horses will still thrive on their own and can even perform needed activities without having to interact with them. For example, if they are hungry or tired, they will consume hay and sleep in their bed. Nevertheless, you must watch out for foals since these younger steeds require more attention and won’t be able to do as much. The best you can do for them is to train them to do tasks independently, including eating Prairie Grass.

Despite the animals’ limitations, it could be possible to manage their activities in the future, as The Sims 3: Pets gives users complete control over dogs and cats. So, we can see if these mechanics will ever be used again for the next generation.

Now that you know you can't control horses in The Sims 4, you can learn more about the Horse Ranch DLC by checking our cheats guide.