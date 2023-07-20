How to Plant & Harvest Prairie Grass in Sims 4: Horse Ranch (& What It’s Used For)

Prairie Grass is one of the newest features added from The Sims 4: Horse Ranch, expanding the game’s standard greenery collection. You’ll need to collect this item across Chestnut Ridge to improve the overall state of your homestead through its handy resource qualities. But, if you aren’t sure how to get hay in The Sims 4, we’ll show where to find it for harvesting.

How to Get Prairie Grass in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

Players can find Prairie Grass all over the Chestnut Ridge world and obtain it by selecting the Harvest option when near it. You can also collect the surrounding greenery to boost your inventory further through the ‘Harvest All Prairie Grass’ selection.

Those who want to locate more Prairie Grass can place them from Build Mode in the Outdoor Activities section or purchase Prairie Grass Hay from New Appaloosa’s Bits and Bales Mercantile. Additionally, players can select the Wild Prairie Grass Lot Challenge for their home to allow it to sprout more frequently. You can uproot the plant if there seems to be too much on the field.

When players finish harvesting, they can find the ingredient in their inventory and use it for various activities. Keep in mind that there don’t seem to be any seeds for this type of grass, so you can’t necessarily grow them yourself.

What To Use Prairie Grass for in The Sims 4: Horse Ranch

You can use Prairie Grass in the following ways:

Hand feed animals

Restock the Animal Feeder

Training foals to eat

Allow horses to search through it for valuables

As you can guess, hay will be utilized to satisfy an animal’s hunger meter, whether it be directly from your hand or their feeder. It’s also essential to teach your foals how to eat from it, given that they only bottle-feed during their early stages.

When mounted on a horse, players can choose to ‘Guide Horse to Search Prairie Grass’ to discover hidden objects. If you’re lucky, you may find a valuable reward inside that can be utilized for collecting or selling.

Now that you know all about Prairie Grass in the Horse Ranch expansion pack, you can put it to use during your horse training. Be sure to also check out the relevant links below for more Sims 4 content.