What Is the Best Cockpit in Starfield? Answered

In Starfield, every ship needs a captain and every captain needs a cockpit. It’s where you’ll plot a course to the next star system you want to explore or starship to gun down, while offering a nice view. No two cockpits are created equally though; each one has their strengths and weaknesses. If you’re min-maxing your playthrough, here are the best cockpits in Starfield for every walk of life.

The Best Cockpit For Every Situation in Starfield

The Cockpit With the Highest Health

You aren’t going to last long in space if your ship’s hull can’t withstand a bit of damage. The good news is that cockpits are seemingly homogenized, meaning most if not all have the same 5 Hull (which is the “health” of your ship).

In other words, you’ll want to focus on secondary stats like crew stations, cargo, mass, and overall aesthetic.

The Cockpit With the Most Crew Stations

No man left behind, right? If you’re hoping to accrue as many bonuses as possible, you need crew stations. For that, the best cockpit with the most crew stations is the DS40.2 Ares Bridge. It offers a whopping eight crew stations!

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

It’s a tad chunky with a weight of 30 Mass, so if you want something slimmer but with slightly less cargo, the DS30.1 Ares Bridge is a good backup.

Both can be purchased in the Sol system on Mars. However, keep in mind the DS40.2 Ares Bridge won’t be available until you’re at least level 38, while the DS30.1 Ares Bridge is available immediately. The DS40.2 also requires Starship Rank 4, though the other does not.

The Cockpit With the Most Cargo

Maybe you’re a space trucker, or you just love hauling as much junk as possible. I don’t blame you; I’m in a constant state of encumbrance. In that case, you want the Kon-Tiki B-600 Bridge for an easy 380 Cargo.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

It too is rather heavy at 35 Mass. If you need better control over your ship and don’t mind shaving off some cargo space, the Kon-Tiki B-400 Bridge is a nice alternative. It holds 340 Cargo, but weighs just 12 Mass.

Head on over to the Stroud-Eklund Staryard orbiting Dalvik in the Narion system to pick them up. You’ll need to be at least level 28 for the B-400 and 41 for the B-600 while also sporting Starship Design Rank 2 and Rank 4 respectively.

The Cockpit With the Least Mass

Let’s say you want to zip around space as quickly as possible. Space combat is a heck of a lot easier when you can turn on a dime, which means you need to shave off as much mass as possible. Let us introduce you to the Viking CP-100. It’s the lightest cockpit in Starfield, weighing in at just 4 Mass!

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The best part is that it also comes with four crew stations, allowing you to stack quite a few bonuses. Having 200 Cargo isn’t bad either, which is about the equivalent of a companion’s inventory. If you’re ever in Akila City, talk with the nearest Ship Services Technician to purchase one.

And that's everything you need to know about the best cockpits in Starfield, folks. Just like most of the ship modules in the game, cockpits have situational features. Why choose when you can have more than one ship?