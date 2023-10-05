Starfield’s Toughest Enemies & How to Kill Them

It’s a tough life exploring in Starfield. You never know who or what you might run into, and some of the more formidable folk you meet will take some real strategy and firepower to bring down. The key to winning these tough battles is to know what type of weapon they are weakest against, and how to successfully dodge their attacks. With this in mind, we have compiled a list of the five toughest enemies you will face in Starfield, and how to kill each one.

Ecliptic Mercenaries

This hardened group of mercenaries are are some of the most cold-hearted and ruthless among the foes you meet in Starfield. They are all trained killers for hire, and as such will be a tough opponent to go against.

The Ecliptic Mercenaries use a range of weaponry from firearms to throwables such as shrapnel grenades and incendiary mines. They can be found at any random location, as they can be hired by anyone who needs them. These mercs have good aim too, so they tend to land a lot of their shots. Plus, they are always on high alert, making them virtually impossible to sneak past.

I find these to be one of the most fun enemies to face. Every fight they appear in is exciting thanks to the challenge they bring, and they toe the line of being tough without becoming frustrating to deal with.

To beat the Ecliptic Mercenaries, you should use any grenades or mines you are carrying and equip your best shotgun. A heavy blast to the face will normally take them down swiftly, and your explosives can keep them from overwhelming you. It is also a good idea to use a boost pack to dodge their best shots. You could likewise try to take them out with a rifle, but don’t forget to keep moving and crouch behind some cover when reloading.

Pirates

Space Pirates, or Crimson Fleet Marauders, are quick-moving enemies who tend to prefer hand-to-hand combat but aren’t above dealing with opponents via their rifles. They’re also armed with a boost pack, which allows them to fly to wherever you are standing and charge at you. They are all part of the Crimson Feet faction, so they can be found anywhere the fleet are positioned.

To defeat the pirate marauders, you will need to try and keep your distance. Use medium to long range weapons to deal damage from far away. If they are moving towards you, move quickly away to prevent them attacking with melee weaponry, and dodge attacks by crouching and running.

It’s also worth noting that they won’t attack you if you have joined the Crimson Fleet. Consider this method if you’d rather circumvent combat encounters with them entirely.

The Starborn

The Starborn turn up towards the end of the game, by which time you should have levelled up enough to get some pretty decent weapons yourself. You will also start to face one every time you go to a new temple and pick up an extra power, and during one of the last main quests.

These celestial beings are some of the hardest enemies to fight in Starfield thanks to their special powers. They can turn invisible, duplicate themselves, and put up huge shielding barriers! Not only do they have these special powers, they also hold high tier armaments which include particle beam weapons.

To beat The Starborn, you will need some suitably powerful firearms. A rifle is great for long-distance combat, and a pistol or shotgun will do for moments when you get up close. Particle beam weapons in particular are highly recommended in these fights due to the combined energy and physical damage, making them powerful compared to regular weaponry.

It is also smart to use your own Starborn powers; or, more specifically, utilize the shield power to defend yourself against their attacks. Likewise, don’t keep attacking any nearby duplicates. I did this during one attack, and it is just a waste of time. Focus on the actual Starborn Guardian, and once they are defeated the duplicates will disappear.

Terrormorphs

The Terrormorph is a horrifying enemy first encountered during a UC Vanguard mission. It is a tank-like alien creature with four legs that carry it quickly toward you no matter the terrain. They strike at close range, and often use stealth to hide before attacking you from the side. Getting close to one of these means a quick and painful death.

The Terrormorph comes in three variants of increasing toughness: regular, mutated, and the Anomaly. You can find the regular Terrormorphs during Grunt Work, the first UC Vanguard mission, while the mutated albino version is found on the planet Kreet. The Anomaly is a super tough level 44 enemy found on Mars.

To kill the Terrormorph, you need to remember to prepare for the fight beforehand. Make sure you have your boost pack levelled up so you can quickly fly up and out of reach. Have your best particle beam weapon equipped too, and make sure you have plenty of ammo stored up for it.

Alternatively, you can equip one physical and one energy damage weapon so you can swap between them. Again, plenty of ammo is required because these tenacious creatures have tough hides and can take some serious damage!

We’ve also got a guide specifically dedicated to killing Terrormorphs easily which you can refer to if the above isn’t working for you.

Robots & Turrets

These mechanical enemies usually come as a formidable team. They are programmed to attack whenever you are in sight, and it can be overwhelming when you are being shot at by both robots and turrets! The Model A robots aren’t too hard to kill, but the Model S four-legged robots are tougher and, to be honest, pretty scary.

Both robots and turrets can be found at indoor facilities, even those seemingly abandoned by previous occupants. One simple way to defeat them is to find a computer terminal and either power them down or switch the mode so they are acting in your defense. If there is no computer to be found then you will have to take them out with the weapons you have to hand.

To destroy the robots and turrets, you will need a rifle or pistol which deal energy damage, and this includes any particle beam weapon. Model S types move fast, and it is best to take them out as soon as you can. Use your boost pack to quickly fly back as you shoot the robot down. You will want to keep your distance and keep on the move to avoid being hit by the fast-firing guns.

Now you are armed with the knowledge — and hopefully the weapons — to take down these tough enemies in Starfield! For more hints and tips on how to survive in this hostile universe, you can find more guides listed below.