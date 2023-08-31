Should You Join UC Vanguard in Starfield? Answered

There are quite a few factions to check out in Starfield, but we can totally understand if you feel a little hesitant to commit to any of them. After all, pledging yourself fully to a cause is a pretty big deal. So if you’re wondering if you should join the UC Vanguard faction in Starfield, here’s everything you need to know.

Should You Join the Vanguard Faction in Starfield?

The short answer is, yes, you should absolutely join the United Colonies Vanguard in Starfield. It’s important to note that joining any faction in the game does not lock you out of joining the others, so feel free to join away and reap all the benefits. In addition to that, being part of multiple factions can also unlock new dialogue options when conversing with other NPCs, which leads to more interesting and dynamic conversations.

Benefits of Joining UC Vanguard

There are a couple of main benefits to being part of the Vanguard faction in Starfield, as listed below:

Access to an extensive Terromorph questline

Housing in Jemison

The first, and more obvious, reason is that joining the Vanguard gives you access to one of the more intense and interesting questlines in Starfield. The Grunt Work starter quest might seem rather rudimentary at first, but it quickly paves the way for more interesting content as you meet new NPCs to work with while dealing with an alien threat.

Image Source: Bethesda via Twinfinite

The second reason is housing. Being part of the Vanguard allows you to become a UC citizen, which means that you’ll qualify for housing. You do need to progress through the Vanguard questline first before housing becomes available to you, but after completing the quest titled Friends Like These, you can then speak to a real estate agent, who lets you purchase a small apartment in The Well.

How to Join UC Vanguard in Starfield

All you have to do is follow the main storyline until you meet Sarah and the Constellation on Jemison. Sarah will eventually introduce you to the Vanguard Commander at the MAST District, who will then invite you to join the Vanguard. Speak to him to make things official, and you’re good to go.

That’s all you need to know about joining the UC Vanguard in Starfield. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.