Even though you’ll bump into a Terrormorph early in your adventure during your third mission for the UC Vanguard — titled Grunt Work — you’ll have some additional support to help you put it six feet under. That’s because your first encounter on Tau Ceti II is a more scripted set-piece as you power up turret systems to help you obliterate it with hot lead. Soon, however, you’ll likely stumble upon one when you’re out in the wild, likely on planet Jemison, and they can be tough as ol’ space boots. So, if you’re wondering how to kill Terrormorphs in Starfield easily, here are the details to help give you the edge.

How to Easily Defeat Terrormorphs

First things first, Terrormorphs are absolute bullet sponges that tank crazy amounts of damage. As a result, make sure you have your most powerful weapon equipped before taking these pesky adversaries on.

Furthermore, they can be very tricky to get a bead on as their movement can be quite unpredictable. Oftentimes, the nasty beasts can lunge from one side to the other with surprising speed and ferocity, which can prove difficult when you’re trying to line up a shot.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

To help you reign victorious over your four-legged alien opponent, here are some choice tips to give you the upper hand:

Terrormorphs are mostly effective at close range so use your Boostpack as much as possible to keep your distance.

They sponge a lot of damage so make sure you’re stocked up with ammo and med packs.

Their melee attacks deal large amounts of Physical damage, so be sure to equip your best armor that protects against Physical attacks.

If you have enough space, try and “kite” the Terrormorph by running backwards and shooting at it at the same time. Just be careful when you’re doing this as you don’t want to get stuck in a corner with a Terrormorph. Seriously, that’s a recipe for disaster, as we soon found out on our playthrough.

They’re vulnerable to Radiation, so if possible, try and equip a weapon that dishes out radioactive damage.

Once the Terrormorph is close to death, it begins to stumble about as it tries to flee. Make sure to finish it off sharpish by using a melee weapon to help save yourself some ammo.

What Do Terrormorphs Drop in Starfield?

When you’ve finally defeated a Terrormorph, it usually drops the following types of item to be looted:

Membrane

Alien Genetic Material

Quark-Degenerate Tissues

Fiber

Hallucinogen

As loot is procedurally generated in Starfield, what your Terrormorph drops may vary from player to player.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

And that brings us to the end of our guide on how to kill Terrormorphs in Starfield easily. For more, here's how to get a scan jammer and how to get free ships.