If you’ve ever fancied yourself as bit of a Han Solo, and daydream about becoming an intergalactic space smuggler, Bethesda Game Studios’ galaxy-hopping adventure is the experience for you. While getting your mitts on contraband items is straightforward enough, actually circumventing security checks is an entirely different kettle of fish. So, if you’re seeking out the answer to how to get a Scan Jammer in Starfield, here’s what you need to know.

How to Obtain a Scan Jammer

Specifically, the one place where we found purchasable Scan Jammers in Starfield was at The Red Mile on the planet Porrima III in the Porrima system. When you arrive, head inside the room at the entrance, behind the Ship Service reception desk. In here, speak to Lon Anderssen.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

After some brief introductions, choose the dialogue option: [I’d like to view and modify my ships.]

Next, press the X button to bring up the Ship builder menu. Now, when your cursor is not pointed directly at your spaceship, press A to initiate the Add option.

Using RB or LB, toggle over to the Equipment drop down option.

Here, you can purchase one of the following:

Scan Jammer – Single-Frequency : 2,850 Credits

: 2,850 Credits Scan Jammer – Dual-Frequency : 4,750 Credits, also requires rank 1 of the Starship Design Skill

: 4,750 Credits, also requires rank 1 of the Starship Design Skill Scan Jammer – Multi-Frequency: 9,500 Credits, also requires rank 2 of the Starship Design Skill

What Do They Do?

The main function of a Scan Jammer is to help you smuggle contraband items past planetary security checks. However, it’s important to note that you’ll also need to have a Shielded Cargo hold for it to work, and having a Scan Jammer installed doesn’t 100% negate the chances of a ship scan. In fact, depending on which one you have installed, the Scan Jammer’s efficacy varies greatly.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Scan Jammer – Single-Frequency : 10% chance to evade a ship scan

: 10% chance to evade a ship scan Scan Jammer – Dual-Frequency : 30% chance to evade a ship scan

: 30% chance to evade a ship scan Scan Jammer – Multi-Frequency: 50% chance to evade a ship scan

Of course, getting caught with contraband is a big no-no, and if you’re caught, you’ll face jail time, a hefty bounty on your head, and the entirety of the galactic space police on your back. Trust us, you don’t want that!

And so, we conclude our guide on how to get a Scan Jammer in Starfield. For more, here's how to unlock muzzle mods and where to sell ships.