You’ll be spending a lot of your time behind the cockpit of your spaceship, or aboard one as you interact with all the crew you’ve recruited. After all, your ship is your home away from home in Bethesda Game Studios’ galaxy-spanning adventure. But, what if you wanted to sell it to make some quick scratch? Well, you’re probably wondering where to sell ships in Starfield. If so, we’re here to lend a hand. Let’s get started!

How to Sell Ships in Starfield

First of all, you’re going to want to visit a Ship Services Technician, and these folk can be found in space ports in major cities like New Atlantis on Jemison, Cydonia on Mars, Akila City on Akila, and Neon on Volii Alpha. They usually wear the same uniform (as pictured below).

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Once you’ve tracked a Ship Services Technician down, speak to them and choose the dialogue option “I’d like to view and modify my ships.” From there, you’ll be able to see the spaceships that you own in the ship overview menu.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

It’s important to note that you’ll sometimes need to register a new ship in order to sell it, which costs money. This is for ships that you’ve taken by force. If you purchased the ship from the Ship Services Tech, you won’t need to register it.

The price of registering varies from ship to ship, but thankfully, you’ll likely make a sizeable profit anyways. To register the ship in question, press ‘Register‘, which is the A button on Xbox or G key on PC. Once the ship has been registered, you’ll be able to sell it.

Next, speak to the Ship Service Technician again, but this time choose the dialogue option “Let me see what ships you have for sale.” This will bring up a slightly different Ship Overview menu.

From here, press the Y button to sell your ships, which will open another menu comprising of all the ships that you own. Select the ship that you would like to sell by using the LB and RB bumpers.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Bethesda Game Studios

Once you’re sure that you want to sell it press the A button. This will bring up a prompt with the amount of credits that the ship is worth. Confirm with the A button again to sell your ship.

So, there you have it, folks. That's everything you need to know about where to sell ships in Starfield.